When you hear the term “urban forest,” the connotation usually conjures up the image of trees among buildings and the canopy it creates. That is somewhat misleading. The true definition is so much more than that. Urban forests encompass the entire vegetative landscape, not just solo tree specimens in a manicured setting. The term includes trees, shrubs, plants, and grasses all the way down to water and soil conditions, and even air quality. Interestingly enough, you are a part of it, too. People, wildlife, structures, and roads all factor into the equation. A better term for all of this might be “urban ecosystem,” and all of its parts must be protected.
The United States has 881 individual species of native trees, and Tennessee is home to almost 200 of them. The biodiversity of our state is nearly boundless and it is up to us, the citizens of this great state, to not only maintain it, but to improve on it. In September of 2021, I performed a tree canopy study for Tullahoma through a program called i-Tree. It’s about as scientific as a layman can get from an office desktop. Once the area of study is set, their algorithm randomly selects a geographic point within that boundary and presents you with a satellite photo of about half an acre. I then had to tell it what features were present in each photo: trees, roads, buildings, sidewalks, water, grassed area, vegetation, etc. After nine hours of scanning 1,002 satellite pictures of Tullahoma, the data shows we have 39% canopy coverage. That means 5,866 acres of Tullahoma is in the shade. After mixing some math and statistics, that gives us an estimated 1.74 million trees within our city limits. I’m going to argue that it’s not enough.
One way Tullahoma is working to improve our canopy is through the Memorial and Honorary Tree program. Citizens can purchase a tree through the City Forester’s office to commemorate a loved one, and we’ve expanded on the concept by also adding opportunities to purchase trees for new family members. When a family welcomes a child into the world, a tree can be planted to honor the occasion. Imagine the feeling a person would have coming to visit a tree that was planted in honor of their birth 20 years later and stand beneath the branches of their very own tree. There will also be limited opportunities to plant a memorial tree in honor of a beloved pet at our newly renovated dog park at Waggoner Park. Tullahoma is also proud to boast our level II arboretum at East Park, featuring over 60 different species of trees. While these programs add to our canopy, they only go so far. Everyone must take a role in preserving Tullahoma’s urban ecosystem.
You may be asking what your role is in the preservation of our urban ecosystem. It’s easier than you might think. One of the first places to start is within your own yard. Take a look at your landscaping and trees. Many tree and landscape issues can be solved with proper pruning and mulching. Perform a risk assessment of your trees and see if any are a potential hazard, or if any could use additional watering or fertilizer. Prune off the sucker limbs that grow from the base of a tree. Look for dead wood limbs and have them removed by a licensed tree service. If you are interested in planting trees and landscaping shrubs, consider the size, shape and location of what you’re planting. Is there overhead powerlines or underground utilities? Have you called in a dig location request? Is your planting too close to the road, or have too much or too little shade to thrive? Also consider planting native or pollinator-friendly species over non-native or invasive ornamentals. If you’re building a home or structure, consider working with existing trees within the landscape and incorporate them into your design instead of clear-cutting. There is a plethora of resources available with a simple internet search.
Another common practice that hurts our canopy is topping trees. Topping is the removal of parts or all of a tree canopy with little regard for height or growth pattern. Topping causes a myriad of additional problems both for the tree and the property owner. Depending on the severity of the cutting, new growth is usually weaker and more susceptible to storm damage, disease, pests, and wood rot. A weaker tree and a target within the fall radius is now a hazard that must be removed, costing valuable time and money. If too much canopy is removed, the balance between crown and root structure is disrupted and could kill the tree by starvation. Topping a tree is never a good idea and is not recommended.
The goal of modern urban forestry is to find ways for the built environment and natural environment to coincide with as little harm to each other as possible. To accomplish that goal, we, as good environmental stewards, need to be cognizant of our forests and learn to use and enjoy them while doing no harm. The forests of the world are among the most important natural resources on our planet. We have the enormous responsibility of being good stewards of this valuable resource so it can be passed on to future generations in better condition than we found them.
To get involved, the Tullahoma Tree Board meets the first Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the D.W. Wilson Community Center. Meetings are open to the public and all are invited to attend. For general forestry questions or to get more information on the Memorial Tree Program, please contact the City Forester’s office at 931-455-1121 or email at lrussell@tullahomatn.gov.