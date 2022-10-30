Lyle Russell

Lyle Russell, Tullahoma City Forrester

When you hear the term “urban forest,” the connotation usually conjures up the image of trees among buildings and the canopy it creates. That is somewhat misleading. The true definition is so much more than that. Urban forests encompass the entire vegetative landscape, not just solo tree specimens in a manicured setting.  The term includes trees, shrubs, plants, and grasses all the way down to water and soil conditions, and even air quality. Interestingly enough, you are a part of it, too. People, wildlife, structures, and roads all factor into the equation. A better term for all of this might be “urban ecosystem,” and all of its parts must be protected.

The United States has 881 individual species of native trees, and Tennessee is home to almost 200 of them. The biodiversity of our state is nearly boundless and it is up to us, the citizens of this great state, to not only maintain it, but to improve on it. In September of 2021, I performed a tree canopy study for Tullahoma through a program called i-Tree. It’s about as scientific as a layman can get from an office desktop. Once the area of study is set, their algorithm randomly selects a geographic point within that boundary and presents you with a satellite photo of about half an acre. I then had to tell it what features were present in each photo: trees, roads, buildings, sidewalks, water, grassed area, vegetation, etc. After nine hours of scanning 1,002 satellite pictures of Tullahoma, the data shows we have 39% canopy coverage. That means 5,866 acres of Tullahoma is in the shade. After mixing some math and statistics, that gives us an estimated 1.74 million trees within our city limits. I’m going to argue that it’s not enough.