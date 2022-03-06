If I had been asked a year ago if I would run for reelection, my answer would have been unequivocally “Yes!” I love our community. I love partnering with our citizens and community leaders to work to help others, build our community up and create bonds within the community.
But this past October I had an experience that gave me pause and had me questioning whether being in the public eye was something I should be doing—for myself, for my husband and for my kids.
I had started working again after having my industry obliterated at the onset of the pandemic. Producing nonprofit events is a career I didn’t know existed two decades ago, nor would I imagine it would be something I would love. Thankfully, toward the end of 2021, the industry began to pick back up. I was producing events all last fall and had landed in my old home of Los Angeles in October for the last event of my season.
I took my phone off airplane mode as soon as we landed to tell my husband I had arrived and, even more importantly, to see the status of the site build and to make sure all my vendors were arriving on time with all the correct equipment.
I scrolled through my text messages scanning for anything that might be event related. One text message had come through from a number I didn’t recognize. I opened it up. I read it. I did a google search for the number, and then I laughed—maniacally—in baggage claim.
My abuser had found me. A decade since he last contacted me. Nineteen years after he first hit me.
Intellectually, I always knew this was a possibility. But I had done my due diligence to block his number for years, to lock down the ability to search for my personal page, to install security systems and to check to see if he had been released into the world, which happened around 2017.
I could tell by the text message that he had seen my entire family’s photo—likely on my public facing social media page or website.
For about 3 minutes after my maniacal laughter, I went through every single emotion: fear, sadness, anger, disgust… Looking back, I can see my brain’s “Inside Out” characters responding to the text, specifically my anger version.
And then I was done. I blocked the number. I called my husband to let him know to double check the alarm system, and I called my best friend Annie, who had seen me through my bruises, the arrests, the pain, the violent abuse. She of course plotted his demise—like every true friend does—and then wanted to know whether I had friends and support while on my trip… and boy, did I.
I was meeting my friend Marge at the Uber pick-up line, and we were heading to the site together. I’ve known Marge for about six years, but she has heard my life story from our colleagues for probably a decade. I told her what had happened and, a true friend, she knew what I needed: humor and love. We got into our Uber with a random driver from South Carolina and proceeded to travel through LA to the event site. Lo and behold, we went through every part of town that linked me to beautiful memories: the bar where I met my husband, our first apartment together, the exit for our first house, Spike’s old vet clinic, my favorite brunch spot and pizza joint.
We had 30 minutes and 5 miles reliving the beautiful memories I made in Los Angeles and the life I have been able to build with my family in that enormous city.
We arrived at the event site and immediately joined two other friends who I’ve worked with for well over a decade. To my dear friend Annie: Yes, I absolutely had support that weekend, and I knew that I was safe.
But when I flew home, some harder conversations needed to happen. My husband and I evaluated the risks involved with me being a public official. I became angry that this was something I was having to deal with again. I became frustrated with the justice system, the victim’s identification network, but finally, I found the ability to move forward in a way I never had before.
You see, all those awful disgusting years of violence and abuse forced me to move to Los Angeles. It was a move I had never envisioned happening. I landed in a career that I never even knew existed because I took the first job that I was given that would allow me to move away from my abuser.
That career allowed me to meet kind, loving people who would support me and embrace me as friends and family though I was thousands of miles away from my home. They became my support network.
Because of that move, those friends and that job, I found myself at Backstage Bar & Grill celebrating a successful meeting, when a random guy named Erich came over to talk to my friend Lauren. And that dude? He had a handsome, blue-eyed friend with him who I ended up talking to because otherwise it would have been awkward to sit in silence (though knowing him as I do now, he probably would have loved the silence). He was from Louisiana. He was soft spoken, and I remember thinking “I think my friends Erin and Ben would like this guy.” And they did like him too, but not nearly as much as I would end up loving him.
Yes, the ending was beautiful, but it might not have been. Without the help of the Carrboro and Chapel Hill police department, I would not have left North Carolina. Without friends who refused to give up on me as I was isolated more and more from them by my abuser, I would not have left. Without my parents’ love and my family’s financial support, I would not have been able to afford to leave after drowning in debt from supporting my abuser. Without my friend Matt who helped me sell my stuff after I left rather than before, I would have likely been killed when my abuser would have discovered the plan.
And looking at my life now and the work I’m doing regarding relationship violence, I know that I am meant to be where I am today.
February was Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and over the next few weeks, Kellye Gilbert and I will be talking with middle schoolers about what healthy relationships look like: warning signs of unhealthy relationships, control and manipulation and bystander training.
This year before embarking on these important sessions in our schools, I wanted to share a bit about my story with our community so that you would understand why this work is important to me. When I originally wrote this as a cautionary tale, the story was dark. But as I wrote, the story evolved. Over the years, without me realizing, I had finally found true freedom.
I believe in this work because I want to whatever I can to help interrupt the cycle of violence many in our community are experiencing. I believe in this work because I don’t want any of these kids to experience what I experienced.