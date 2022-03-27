We are living in a time where it seems even more that the pretty things or the shiny things are what catches the attention of people. Pictures of people on social media are enhanced to make them look more appealing. More value is placed on things that have all the so-called bells and whistles; but what about those things or people that may not have the same external attributes or wealth but none the less are valuable. This can be said about those jobs that everyone saw were more essential in the time of the recent Pandemic. Suddenly the custodians, nurses, sanitation department workers, teachers and many others were being hailed as heroes. People didn’t even get a chance to see some of the great sports figures on TV or go to concerts to listen to their favorite rock stars perform. None the less, life has gone on and much has been left for discussion about exactly what is important in life.
Perusing about what one values conjures thoughts about a place that once was but is no more, or at least not in its physical state. That place was Davidson Academy, a school that served the African American students in a small town in the southeastern portion of the United States before integration. This school was not necessarily considered a blue-ribbon school at the time by the larger community but if one were to talk to those who were educated there, they might come away thinking it was a very special place, perhaps even a golden ball.
In the story of “The Frog Prince” a princess loses her golden ball down a well. This ball is most special to the princess. She of course becomes very distraught when she loses it, which is a typical response. In addition, the ball was a gift from her father, the King. In the early 1960s at Davidson Academy, a play was put on by the elementary age students at the school. That play was the Frog Prince. In this play a song was sung called The Golden Ball. The character who sang the song in the play was the king. One would think that it would have been sung by the princess. But the king sung this song and the words echoed in the song reveal the preciousness of the golden ball from the king’s perspective. See, he had gifted it to his beloved daughter and now it was gone, and she was sad. The father loved his daughter and wanted to alleviate her sadness about losing the ball. He tells her this golden ball shines just like the sun but the love he has for her is brighter than it. Brighter and stronger than the satisfaction the ball provided her. Now the story of the frog prince is more notably remembered for how the frog is transformed back to being a prince and how the princess is rewarded for keeping her promise. But the king valued the golden ball because of what it did for his daughter. How it gave her so much joy.
Davidson Academy was like this golden ball to the community it served. Particularly for the students who were educated there. This school was part of a larger school system that provided a free public education for all school age children in the town. Like the golden ball in the story evoked great love from the princess, Davidson Academy did this for its students. Although the building is no longer standing, the love and appreciation the alumni had for it is still alive. Many of D. A.’s former students desired to see the school building preserved when demolition was first proposed back in the late 1990s. A meeting was held in the gymnasium of the former school to give the community a chance to voice this desire to the local city officials. It was communicated to the people that time would be taken to look further into possibly preserving the school and another meeting would be held. In less than two weeks, with no further public meeting scheduled to take place, demolition of Davidson Academy began. The golden ball had fallen down the well and the well had been sealed. Many people in the community expressed disappointment, especially some of the elderly in the community who themselves had been students at D.A., as well as their children. Yet, there seemed to be nothing anyone could do. A new facility was being built and would carry on the legacy of Davidson Academy with the new building continuing to bear the name of the schools longtime beloved principal, Professor C. D. Stamps.
The golden ball, however, was gone. So, the question is, why was that golden ball allowed to be lost forever and another golden ball, South Jackson Elementary presently known as South Jackson Civic Center and Mitchell Museum preserved. Why did the king not feel the love of its children on the southside enough to woo the golden ball back to them? Both buildings, Davidson Academy and South Jackson Elementary, were very old structures. Both were inhabited by the same contaminants like mold and asbestos. Of course, in the story of “The Frog Prince”, it was the hidden prince housed in the frog that retrieved the golden ball. He was wealthy. He had his own castle and stuff. So, there was not a prince of sorts that came forth with the golden ball. Davidson Academy didn’t have the backing of perhaps people in the community with wealth and influence to keep it from being torn down. It had the love of the community, but it didn’t have the same appreciation for it from city officials. So, what happened to all the school’s memorabilia? Where is it today? Was Davidson Academy not a part of the kingdom, Tullahoma City Schools? The answer is obvious that most of the school’s trophies, awards, pictures and records were either destroyed or lost in the shuffle and the noise of past transitions of the building and its ultimate demolition. Many of its former students may have some pictures and other items that have been preserved with special efforts on their part.
The golden ball of Davidson Academy no longer exists as a building, but its presence still exists with those who cherished it then and now. The city of Tullahoma perhaps had plans for the building prior to it being demolished that the public will probably never be fully made aware of. Not a big deal since it has been over twenty years ago when Davidson Academy, the building, was torn down, right? No. What about all the other golden balls that get left in the well? What about students who get lost in the scheme of an education system that perhaps like DA get looked at as not as important or necessary as another like South Jackson was enough to retrieve it. No prince with his own kingdom comes to the rescue. No teacher who really cares comes forth to make a difference. Because that’s the actual prince in any education system; the educators. It took the pandemic frog to reveal once again their true worth. Would students whose parents have money be shown more love from the king, school system, than those whose parents don’t have money? Would streets on one side of town be left with more potholes than the ones across the tracks? Would some students at the high school on a college path or taking honors classes be separated from other students in the high school who are considering perhaps another path after graduation instead? Would the king do that?
The king in the story of the Frog Prince loved his daughter and assured her with a song.
A golden ball, a golden ball
That shines just like the sun
But no more brighter than my love
For you my little one
What we value or not will be demonstrated by our love or lack of love for it. The Pandemic has profoundly shed a different light on what or who needs to be valued more just in our daily living. What would have happened as the COVID virus spread through the towns and the garbage was left piled high in people’s yards and on the streets? Possibly another bubonic plague on top of the COVID-19 virus to deal with? (Thank God for the sanitation department workers everywhere.) Even so, the way some edifices in a community are revered in comparison to others can also reveal how that community perceives or values some of its citizens in comparison to others.
When the king’s perspective of the golden ball can become the norm, then if the prince comes or not the other princes and princesses will be ok. The city government or local school system is going to assure that child, that student and that citizen what is dear to them is also dear to it. Because they are the true golden ball. They will shine brighter than the sun and great light will go forth from that place when all inhabitants are truly valued.