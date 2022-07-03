There are more than 200 different kinds of us going extinct every day, heading towards a million different kinds of us gone forever by 2030. We are dying because of human activities and human consumption desires. The more of us that pass into history, the less humans will be able to rely on the rest of us to naturally support them, like we naturally supported each other before humans came along. The stress is unbearable. 46% of us will die because of intensive agriculture that uses fossil fuel fertilizers and pesticides, destroying the soil. 16% of us will pass away due to biological factors, such as the introduction of non-native species taking over and dominating our natural areas (something evolution allows, but on a much longer time frame), 10% of us will be gone due to urbanization and the loss of those lands, 9% will be gone because of deforestation that takes place when humans look at those kind of lands as personal property and a consumable, 6% will be because of wetland and river alteration as humans use up all the waters or remove the historic wetlands to turn that land into other uses, 5% will go extinct directly attributable to global warming, with the rest to “other” reasons.
We don’t have agency in human eyes and hearts. It was not this way long ago, but over the last 12,000 years or so (approximately the same time frame in which humans began large scale agriculture), we have been viewed as obstacles to be removed or controlled by humans in pursuit of this new human egotistical agenda. BUT WE ARE LIFE, TOO!! Humans no right to treat us this way: we were here first, and those of us left after this debacle will outlast humanity IF HUMANS DON’T QUICKLY ALLOW US BACK INTO THEIR HEARTS!
Some of us pollinate more than 2/3 of all the food humans eat. More than 70% of all cancer treatments come from the knowledge we provide. We have been honing this knowledge of life for 3.5 billion (that a “b” for billion) years: we want to share that knowledge, but we must be treated as equals on this planet.
In 1971, Earth Overshoot Day (the day of the year when humanity has used all the biological resources that we could regenerate during the entire year) was in late December. This year, Earth Overshoot Day lands on July 28. You humans are consuming more every year that we and the rest of life can replenish: it’s a downhill slide to oblivion – a disaster for both humans and us. We don’t have, and cannot produce, the 1.75 earths needed to fulfill human consumptive demands.
World-wide, we’ve lost 60% of our vertebrates since 1970, while in South and Central America that figure is almost 90%. The number of our living freshwater species has decreased by 83% during that same period of time. Our amphibians are being decimated, and when that kind of us is gone those pesky mosquitoes (yes, but, they are good food) will have much less to control their numbers – not a bright prospect!
When our diversity loss hits a “tipping” point in specific areas, things get completely out of control – even from the “control” of humans and their technologies. One “tipping” point can cause many more areas of life to hit their “tipping” points – a cascade into misery.
We are co-inhabitants on this planet and should be treated as co-equals, not something to be squashed or destroyed. We are your friends. Please let us back into your hearts. You’re breaking ours.
Signed: All the Non-human animals and all the plants of Earth.