Before writing an article, I will talk to experts and do quite a bit of research. While looking at Artificial Intelligence (AI), I read numerous articles on the subject. I also utilized a program called ChatGPT which is an AI language model developed by OpenAI. This was a fascinating experience.
Artificial Intelligence replicates human intelligence processes with a computer or software that can perform tasks. AI systems are designed to analyze data, adapt to new information, and improve their performance over time, often mimicking human cognitive functions.
At this point, AI still needs human intelligence, such as understanding natural language, recognizing patterns, making decisions, and learning from experience.
Funding, digital infrastructure, hardware and program accessibility, community, responsibilities, accountability, addressing human growth and development, and transmitting societal norms must all be addressed. What role will AI play moving forward—especially in education?
AI is categorized into two main types.
1) Narrow/Weak AI: This AI type is designed and trained for a specific range of tasks. It operates within predefined boundaries and lacks general intelligence. Examples include virtual personal assistants like Siri and Alexa, recommendation algorithms on streaming platforms, and image recognition systems.
2) General/Strong AI: This type can understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide range of tasks—like human intelligence. General AI remains more of a theoretical concept and has not been achieved.
AI techniques can be classified into the following categories:
• Machine Learning: This involves training algorithms to recognize patterns and make predictions or decisions based on data. It includes techniques like supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and reinforcement learning.
• Deep Learning: This utilizes artificial neural networks to analyze and process data. It has been particularly successful in tasks like image and speech recognition.
• Natural Language Processing (NLP): NLP focuses on enabling machines to understand, interpret, and generate human language. This technology underlies applications like language translation, sentiment analysis, and chatbots.
• Computer Vision: This field involves teaching machines to interpret and understand visual information from the world, such as images and videos. It is used in facial recognition, object detection, and autonomous driving tasks.
• Robotics: AI-driven robots are designed to perform tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously. These tasks can range from manufacturing and assembly to exploration and medical procedures.
• Expert Systems: These mimic the decision-making abilities of a human expert in a specific domain. They use a knowledge base to provide advice or make decisions based on user input.
As AI technology advances, we will continue to see the development of innovative applications across various industries, including education, healthcare, finance, transportation, entertainment, and more. Yet, challenges and ethical considerations, such as bias in algorithms, data privacy, and the impact on employment, also must be considered with the emergence of Artificial Intelligence.
AI has the potential to significantly impact education in various ways, transforming how students learn, teachers instruct, and educational institutions operate. We need a better understanding of AI, and the potential uses and possible dangers.
JC Bowman is the Executive Director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, a non-partisan teacher association headquartered in Nashville.