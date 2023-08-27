JC Bowman

Before writing an article, I will talk to experts and do quite a bit of research. While looking at Artificial Intelligence (AI), I read numerous articles on the subject. I also utilized a program called ChatGPT which is an AI language model developed by OpenAI.  This was a fascinating experience. 

Artificial Intelligence replicates human intelligence processes with a computer or software that can perform tasks. AI systems are designed to analyze data, adapt to new information, and improve their performance over time, often mimicking human cognitive functions.