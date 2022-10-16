Student performance based on assessments can be measured in two quite different ways, both of which are important. Achievement describes the knowledge or proficiency of an individual in something that has been learned or taught. This is measured by achievement tests where students are compared to other students in their grades. Growth, in comparison, describes the increase made over the academic year. The student is their baseline. As different value-added models have become increasingly widespread and carry higher stakes, questions concerning the validity and reliability of their results have grown more important.

To determine growth in Tennessee, statistician Dr. William Sanders invented a value-added model. Sanders and his team at the agriculture school at the University of Tennessee developed a model based on theories applied in agricultural genetics. This theory was developed during a perfect economic and political storm. By 1992 the Tennessee Supreme Court ordered a more equitable funding system for public schools. This action created renewed interest in education accountability, and Sanders’ formula was included in Tennessee’s Educational Improvement Act.