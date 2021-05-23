“Is that the eyes or nose or–what is that?” I asked as I turned my head sideways, trying to understand what I was looking at. “Am I looking at it the wrong way because, frankly, I ain’t seeing it.”
This was me standing in front of a priceless portrait at the Pablo Picasso exhibit at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville recently.
“What? You? At an art show, Sherrill? That’s hard to believe,” I can hear you laugh as you munch down your Captain Crunch this morning while reading my column. “I’d figure if it didn’t have a ball or puck, you wouldn’t be anywhere around.”
Granted, I’m not a keen appreciator of art but I’m trying to broaden my horizons so that I’ll be less of a caveman when it comes to things of culture. I mean, much to the chagrin of some of my art snob friends, I have a couple of Thomas Kinkaid portraits on my wall. Who couldn’t like the Painter of Light? However, I guess to those of sophisticated taste, I’m still that uncultured caveman.
Therefore, when I was offered a ticket to the Picasso showing, I thought that was a perfect time to expand my horizons. However, I wasn’t prepared for what I was going to see. Sure, I knew Picasso was “different” when it came to his works, but until you’re standing right in front of one of his pieces, you have no idea how different he is. Maybe it’s just me, but I just didn’t get it.
“Everything here is supposed to be a nude,” I pointed out while reading the description of each painting, trying to get my bearings. “A nude what? Stuff isn’t where it’s supposed to be.”
Some of my cultured friends spoon-fed me, pointing to an ear here and an eye there – none of them where they were supposed to be.
“Why would he put the nose down there and the ear up there?” I scratched my head. “I mean, this makes no sense. I could do this and I have no artistic talent when it comes to painting.”
You would have thought I’d just insulted their mommas by voicing my opinion about the confusing nature of Picasso.
“Shhhh,” one of my friends hushed me. “He was a genius—way ahead of his time. You just need to open your mind and think outside the box. However, in your case I’m afraid it’s pearls before swine.”
“My mind is open,” I protested as my eyes danced around the painting before me. “But I still can’t tell where the guy’s face is supposed to be–or is that a girl I’m looking at? Either way, things aren’t where things should be.
“Neanderthal,” my friend huffed, still praising genius on display before us.
I guess art is truly in the eyes of the beholder, kind of like when I was in first grade and was awarded first place in the school’s art contest. My painting of a pirate hung on display at the county fair, and I still have that painting and ribbon tucked in one of my memory boxes.
“So you were an artist when you were younger?” I can hear you ask.
Actually, no. The painting stunk. It actually reminded me of some of the Picasso art I saw that day at the Frist where things weren’t where they were supposed to be. Even I, as a first-grader, recognized I not only had no talent for painting but also that I had no potential to be a painter. That’s why I dropped back and punted–despite being the champion painter of my class–and became proficient in other art forms, like music and literature. I’m not sure what the judges saw in my painting, but I’m pretty sure they were Picasso fans.
The bad part of my being declared a first-grade painting prodigy was the girl that came in second. Her painting was far better than mine. You could actually tell she was painting a pirate. I can only imagine how crushed she was when she had to walk around at the fair with her family and see her brilliant painting hanging alongside by blue ribbon mess. I’ve often wondered if the judges’ lack of taste in art may have crushed her drive to go on and become an accomplished artist.
But, in hindsight, maybe I’m missing the big picture. Maybe the judges were enlightened and knew true genius when they awarded me first place. Maybe I could have been the next Picasso had I continued my eclectic vision of putting body parts where they do not belong in my paintings.
It worked for Pablo.