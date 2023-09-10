The City of Tullahoma now has a new City Administrator; the same person that was until June 30, 2023, the principal of THS, Mr. Jason Quick.

Mr. Quick submitted his application to the city for the City Administrator’s position in April of 2023 per the date on his cover letter.  His attached resume states that he is the principal at THS (from 2020 to present).  His application, along with the applications of all applicants, was graded by a Citizen’s Committee chosen for the purpose of rating all 38 applicants.  Mr. Quick had 18 applicants that rated higher than him in the Citizen’s Committee’s rating system.  The Citizen’s Committee gave that rating list to BOMA listing the top 7 for consideration on July 11th, 11 days after Mr. Quick became no longer employed by TCS as principal of THS, a job Mr. Quick stated on Facebook that he wanted to hold until his retirement. Mr. Quick did not re-submit his resume after his employment change (why would he since he didn’t make the Citizen’s Committee’s recommendation list), updating that he was no longer the principal at THS, or stating a reason why he left the position, which would have been a question asked by any prudent employer of an applicant.  And if you don’t want to have to answer that question, just let it slide that there is a change in employment.  OK, sometimes things don’t work out as planned (or hoped for), but maybe they actually do work out in other ways.

Recommended for you