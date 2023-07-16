Sunscreen

With school out and community pools open, children are racing outside to play and that means it’s time to think about sun protection.

Sunscreen is a proven prophylactic that minimizes the damaging effects of the sun’s UV light and reduces skin cancer risk. It is particularly important for children to be protected from the sun because their skin has not yet developed some of the natural defense mechanisms against sunlight that is seen in adult skin.

Dr. Lauren Lim

