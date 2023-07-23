Michael Torrence

Michael Torrence Ph.D., President of Motlow State Community College

We all have a perspective that could be incorporated into the discussion on the importance of institutions and educators understanding the possibilities and limitations of AI tools like ChatGPT. We should posit that an emphasis on the necessity of comprehensive education and training for educators, focusing on AI literacy and competency is in short order. Pundits, society at large, and policymakers may express concerns regarding the potential for AI to distribute inaccurate or biased information, reinforcing the need for a critical thinking component in AI integration.

 However, as any technological tool, AI will take the spaces we code for its advancement. An iterative development and evaluation in using AI tools for educational purposes is important. The implementation of any such technology must be continuously monitored, evaluated, and improved to maximize its social benefit and minimize potential risks. We must advance policy around AI. I would stress the importance of robust policy formation around AI usage in education, underscoring the need for collaboration between educators, technologists, workforce, policy makers, and students to ensure a responsible and beneficial implementation of AI across educational and industry settings.