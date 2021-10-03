We never know what a new day will bring, and recently I had a big surprise when I started reading the day’s e-mails. One reported: Congratulations! You are a winner! I opened it quickly fully expecting it to be a scam of one kind or another.
The sender was listed as Terri Schaefer, a name I did not recognize. The e-mail read, “Your name was picked for one of my books as well as a mug in my recent drawing. Please send me your mailing address so that I can mail them to you.” I sensed that this was legit as I enter many drawings for books so that if I win,
I can take them to The Book Shelf, the used book store in Tullahoma. The bookstore is the fundraising arm of the Literacy Council, a not-for profit organization whose goal and purpose is to promote and support adult basic education in Coffee County. This enables individuals to obtain their high school equivalency diploma.
So I responded as requested, but after thanking the author, I told her that her book would be placed in The Book Shelf, what it was, what we did, and how much we would enjoy placing her book with our extensive selection of many genres of books. Also, I invited her to check out our Facebook page to learn more.
To my surprise, she replied that she loved what we were doing to promote Literacy, and therefore, since she was getting ready to move to a smaller home after the death of her husband, she would like to send us her collection of books that she would not have room for when she moved. How exciting! We corresponded some more, and she said she was sending us a box full of books. And yesterday the first box arrived full of 88 books, all paperbacks looking brand new! With four exceptions that was a hardback Agatha Christie, a Zane Grey, a signed 1899 Mark Twain, and a classic “Last of the Mohicans”. This author writes mysteries, romance, and paranormal all of which are big sellers in the bookstore. You can read more about her at www.tlschaefer.com. Our customers will be so excited with these selections and the variety of authors. Thank you, Terri Schaefer for adding “spice to the lives of our readers.” It will be fun to see how excited our customers will be when they find these new selections! I feel that even though I was lucky to win a book and a mug, my real prize was winning a new friend who values Literacy as much as I do!