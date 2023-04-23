David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

A couple of times each year, I clear out the ol’ inbox (and the old-timey mailbox) and answer a few reader questions. This is also known as “A Lazy Way to Write a Column on a Beautiful Spring Day.” Let us begin.

Dear David: I read your complaints about customer service. It could be worse. Pretty soon we will need a password and two-part authentication to flush the toilet. I hope we don’t have to spend too much time on hold to get that resolved.” Jack in Colorado.