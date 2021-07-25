A few weeks ago, I shared a post on my personal Facebook page to commemorate my “final” (for the foreseeable future) session with my therapist of almost 15 years. I’m making some grammatical changes to the post to make it more readable and adding some more details, but I think it’s an important thing to share with the community as a whole.
Why?
One can view the story in a lot of ways.
- It can be seen as a warning.
- It can be seen as a success story.
- It can be seen as a tale of trials and terrors.
- It can be seen as almost a coming-of-age story.
- It can be seen as an explanation of many of my “why’s” for serving Tullahoma.
But I share it because it tells a bit of my journey toward mental wellness. I truly believe EVERYONE would benefit from some mental health care, and I’m so thankful that I have had the opportunity to care for myself in this needed and important way.
So here is my story:
“Almost 15 years ago, after going to Africa and being on a malaria medication that did not work well for me (or anyone with trauma in their history), I went to a group session for domestic violence survivors. At that session, the counselors recognized my need for one-on-one help. I went to my session, met a therapist, did my introduction session, and began therapy.
What I didn’t know? This moment would have such an enormous impact on my health and wellness, and honestly, my future.
What DID I know? My therapist and I clicked. I immediately felt comfortable and scheduled my next session because I was able to actually talk about the trauma I experienced for the first time in a safe space.
I had no idea how much this one moment would change my life.
15 years later, I had my final session with my therapist. We’ve unpacked the violence I endured, the emotional trauma, my anorexia, my OCD, my people pleasing, my need to set boundaries and so much more.
If you asked me 15 years ago what my life would be like, I never would have imagined this. I would have seen myself dead, or in an unhealthy relationship or barely able to put one foot in front of the other.
Now I have my life. It isn’t always perfect: There are moments that are triggering, and there are issues I deal with daily from body image to insecurities and to wanting to please everyone. But after years of therapy, I’m now equipped to deal with them.
This past year has proven it. Failure after failure. Trigger after trigger and even some expected triggers (that no longer trigger me!!).
It’s time to move forward. 15 years!! I know I can call her if I need to, but I’m ready to not need to call her.
For me, this is mental health wellness, and I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. And I’m so thankful for the woman who taught me how to save my life.”
Rereading this again, here’s how I can best sum up 15 years of therapy. My therapist helped me to first unpack some serious trauma, taught me how to manage my anxiety, enforced the need for boundaries to protect myself, and then empowered me to go out there and live my life to the fullest.
And if I could leave you with the most important thing I learned from her, this is it: To quote my amazing FORMER therapist, “Parent yourself the way you would parent Avery [my daughter]. Give yourself the same love you would give to her and nurture yourself the same way you nurture her.”
The skills she taught me have helped me to take my experiences, see a need for growth in our community and in the world as a whole, and utilize the very few things I’m really good at to try to make a difference. For me, this is me living my life to the FULLEST.