A Curious Fellow

It is not very often you can eat works of art. After all, you can't eat a painting, you can't eat a play and you certainly can't eat a book. But, you sure can eat the works of art at Water’s Edge Chocolate. Every day the owners and staff create delicious, chocolatey works of art.

This curious fellow is not often into the process of how things are made but more into the end result. But, how talented people can transform 10 pound blocks of milk, white and dark chocolate into delicious hand crafted works of art is fascinating to me.