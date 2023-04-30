Are you curious why local Realtors always seem to be in a hurry? It could be because there were 543 single family homes sold in Tullahoma in 2022! With an average sales price of $305,407, that means an incredible $165,836,000 in single family residential real estate changed hands in Tullahoma in 2022. All this was done by approximately 75 licensed Tullahoma Realtors. (Of course, some sales are by out of town Realtors also). There are 6,781 single family homes in Tullahoma city limits.
That means 8% of single family homes in Tullahoma changed hands last year. So how does this compare to just eight years ago? In 2015, 364 single family homes were sold in Tullahoma with an average sales price of $140,775. In 2022 the average sales price for a single family home in Tullahoma was $164 per square foot; in 2015 it was $70 per square foot. Average days on the market for single family homes in Tullahoma in 2022 was 17; in 2015 it was 92. Now you know why local Realtors are always hustling.
A church, bank, attorneys and an axe
What does a church, a savings and loan office, a group of attorneys’ offices and an axe throwing entertainment venue have in common? Curious? You would be correct if you said all have been located in the same building at different times since the mid 50's at 104 West Moore Street.
Soon to be home to AxeScape, the family oriented business will have eight axe throwing lanes and three escape rooms. The three escape rooms will each have a theme: a pirate room, a Sherlock Holmes room and a Jumanji room with a forest you have to escape from before being eaten.
Tullahoma's newest entertainment option is the brainchild of Terry and Lusynda Wright, who conceived the idea on a flight back to Nashville. Their goal is to offer something for all ages, (except you have to be at least twelve to throw an axe).
Terry assures this curious fellow axe throwing is safe and will follow the safety regulations offered by the World Axe Throwing League. You typically stand about 12 to 14 feet from a wooden target and attempt to hit a bullseye with your axe similar to darts. A match is a set of three rounds totaling 15 throws.
The Wrights have visited about 20 axe throwing venues, selecting the best ideas from each.
Didn't know axe throwing was a thing? It is believed axe throwing started in the early 1800's in logging camps in the US and Canada. Over the past twenty years axe throwing venues have surfaced in urban areas and is considered a “team building” activity, a fun way to spend a night out with friends, or as a date night.
Sounds axeciting to me!
A big pile of dirt
Are you excited about the dirt being piled up next to Parkview Senior Living: Active Senior Living Community on the north end of Cedar Lane and curious what is about to be built there? I was too so I stopped by Parkview and visited with a very gracious and welcoming Director Jenny Comstock.
Alas, it's just a parking lot expansion for Parkview. They already have 96 residents and only 80 parking spaces. Not a good combination.
As I entered the Parkview campus, I was reminded how beautiful the interior and grounds are. The foyer is stunning and the dining room simply luxurious.
Greeting me was Charlie, Parkview’s miniature poodle therapy dog. The residents love Charlie, get to play with Charlie but don't have to be responsible for Charlie (staff do).
Parkview has been open over two years and has filled up much quicker than expected. There are eleven married couples living at Parkview and residents’ ages range from 56 to 99. The minimum age to live at Parkview is 55. Two residents live there but work off campus.
Parkview is not assisted living or a nursing home; it is for active seniors. The owner could not find suitable housing for his aging mom several years ago so he designed Parkview Senior Living from scratch. There are now four Parkview facilities in Tennessee.
Love to learn more about Parkview? Be sure to attend their Spring Fling May 18 and take a tour.
This curious fellow has learned a lot is planned for Cedar Lane in the near future but the owners are not quite ready for an official announcement.
Stay tuned and we'll start seeing more big piles of dirt along Cedar Lane soon.