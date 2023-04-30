A Curious Fellow

Are you curious why local Realtors always seem to be in a hurry? It could be because there were 543 single family homes sold in Tullahoma in 2022!  With an average sales price of $305,407, that means an incredible $165,836,000 in single family residential real estate changed hands in Tullahoma in 2022. All this was done by approximately 75 licensed Tullahoma Realtors. (Of course, some sales are by out of town Realtors also). There are 6,781 single family homes in Tullahoma city limits. 

That means 8% of single family homes in Tullahoma changed hands last year. So how does this compare to just eight years ago? In 2015, 364 single family homes were sold in Tullahoma with an average sales price of $140,775. In 2022 the average sales price for a single family home in Tullahoma was $164 per square foot; in 2015 it was $70 per square foot. Average days on the market for single family homes in Tullahoma in 2022 was 17; in 2015 it was 92. Now you know why local Realtors are always hustling. 

Recommended for you