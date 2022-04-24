Here’s a story about our planet: business as usual, the status quo, the concentration of power (and money) to the top elites, the tendency toward oligarchy, authoritarianism, and totalitarianism, profit as the bottom line societal and economic motivator, the loss of knowledge that earth is our support system and how to take care of it and how we humans are only a part of nature’s ecology, the pitting of one group against another (division run amok), etc.: all this (and more) is what is making our democracy a sham, what exacerbates the collapse of human civilization, what leads to the extinction of 200 species of plants and animals EVERY SINGLE DAY, what leads to an almost certain hothouse planet caused by the human economic addiction to burning fossil fuels, leads to robbing from our posterity the very life that Gaia has evolved over millions of years, leads to the poisoning of the planet when we disrespect the intricacies and interconnectedness of all life, and is what happens when humans think they are God and can control things and ignore the sacred knowledge of life and it doesn’t matter if you are Democratic or Republican, left leaning or right leaning, middle-of-the-road, black, white, of any color, of any religion or not: the system under which we are operating is killing us and life on earth. God gave humans choice: we can choose to ride this collapse to the bottom (the ignorance of reality), or decide to aid nature in the decline. But, remember, nature always bats last.
For many decades now, caring people have tried to warn the rest of us (myself included) about what was happening, but our political operating system overrode the warnings with faux economic-based justifications. Industrial civilization, pushed by homo colossus (the name given industrial humanity in William Catton’s 1980 book “Overshoot” – all of us riding this collapse gravy-train), cannot sustain itself: all its operating parameters are ultimately destructive: perpetual growth on a finite planet is an oxymoron.
Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, should have been celebrated every day of the year once it was started in 1970. Instead we make every day a “what can we do to make a profit today” day, unknowingly cutting our own throats in the process. Why? Because the “system” we operate under is not life-centered as its baseline: the human-centered sustainability we practice tries to “sustain” the status quo and business as usual and is all the “system” wants, regardless of the outcome, and is leading to civilization collapse. Our operating system is acting like a cancer on the life of planet Earth, with out-of-control and perpetual growth its paradigm, allowing humanity to eat up all sustenance, until finally there is nothing left to consume, whereby death follows. You won’t hear this in the mainstream media or from your politicians, or from anyone who is not facing this reality: all those folks will demonize this information as “doom-based” to make themselves feel better. Sometimes, though, the truth hurts a lot.
Climate change is only one symptom of a greater ecological collapse. It is not a crisis: a crisis indicates that it can be fixed. Collapse, as with climate change, is a predicament: you have to learn to live with it as it takes place, then adapt as well as possible. Albert Einstein famously said that you cannot change something with the same mindset that got you into the mess: thinking outside the box will now become the new normal, and business as usual hates thinking outside the box (unless if makes them more money).
American democracy’s chance to start to take things back from oligarchs, power, money, and profit, giving power back to the people, especially at the local or district level, will be tested in the coming elections. If you elect Republicans, collapse will be hastened; if you elect Democrats, many more species of plants and animals might be saved. Either way, though, industrial civilization collapse is a fait accompli. At least with Democratic leaning folks, there seems to be a greater number of people who care for the planet as a whole, so I cast my vote with them (as long as Republicans don’t take my right to vote away) and possibly save our specie. That vote, though, will still be a vote for the lesser of two evils. Otherwise good and caring people of all persuasions will continue to smoke the “hopium” pipe, thinking mankind or technology (acting as God) can override the laws of physics, biology, or ecology and get us out of this predicament. It won’t. You can look at this predicament as modern man’s rite of passage – a decent into a new indigenous adulthood from the adolescent ignorance we’ve lived by over the last 12,000 years or so, a sacred demise of our ego-driven imprudent view of life’s reality. We humans have intuitively known for a long time that something was wrong; just look at the levels of violence in the world, the amount of pain and suffering all around, and the levels of conscious and subconscious anxiety that permeates everything. Just start caring for all life – intensely – other people, the environment, mother-Nature, and life in general: all actions from here on out have to be life-centered within a local resilience framework, and not human-centered. End of story.
P.S. Tullahoma does not have a plan for local resilience, and is spending over $200,000 on a new 20-year comprehensive plan to promote business as usual and the status quo - yippy! Let’s keep running towards the cliff: you still have until April 30 to make suggestions to the draft ThinkTullahoma2040 comprehensive plan and give our city administration a piece of your mind.