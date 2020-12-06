Since moving back to Tennessee, I’ve seen many bumper stickers, memes, and flippant comments being shared by Tullahomans about assimilation. Things like “I want YOU to speak English” or “go back to where you came from.”
Upon moving here, my parents really did work to assimilate to “American” culture. While we practiced our Hindu traditions at our home, we spent most Sundays in church. Fearing the (completely inaccurate and wrong) article they once read asserting that children who heard different languages in their homes often had lower SAT scores, they stopped speaking our native language Gujarati in our home. We watched “Dallas” and Bond movies. We would eat Indian food most days, but we also had pizza and left our vegetarian diet behind long ago.
I, being a jerk kid, wanted them to assimilate MORE and was embarrassed about being different. From other kids telling me my lunch and house smelled to being the only 7-year-old with a mustache to being called racial slurs in middle and high school, I was a mixture of embarrassed but also defiant. I was proud of who I was. I was also tired of the negative comments, and while they hurt, I knew they were wrong.
Back then I wanted to scream, “CONFUSED 10-YEAR-OLD RUPA JUST WANTS A SNACK DRAWER WITH DORITOS AND INDIAN HOT MIX!!!! WHY IS THAT NOT OKAY?!?!”
Now, I realize these weren’t “negative comments”. They were racist micro and macro aggressions. But hindsight is 20/20, right?
I know my parents worked hard at assimilating to American culture so that I would not have to experience the even more pronounced racism and xenophobia that they did. But now, I wish that they hadn’t and had instead defiantly taught me MORE about my Indian heritage.
After leaving Tullahoma, I went to UNC- Chapel Hill. There were south Asian student organizations, dance troupes and all these cool Indian things, and I didn’t have a place in them. In Los Angeles, there was a temple and pockets of the city where Indians lived, but I didn’t know how to navigate them. I felt like a part of me was missing.
Moving back to Tullahoma has in some ways allowed me to try to learn about my Indian culture by spending more time with my parents. I crave knowing more about my family’s history. I want to eat Indian food. I want to know about my grandparents’ important roles in the Indian independence movement. I want to celebrate my parents’ move to America and to teach my children to be proud of being part Indian. I’m trying to learn NOW at almost 40, what I wish I had learned at 2, 10 and 18.
I want to be very clear: My parents did the best they could in a culture and time that was not the most welcoming. I think they did not realize that regardless of how much we assimilated, we would still experience some racism and xenophobia. Because of this, I wish that the “HURRY UP AND ASSIMILATE” culture would stop. It is absolutely one of the things that led me to feeling disconnected from my Indian culture and like an imposter in American culture.