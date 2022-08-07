David Carroll

 Dan Henry

I have been covering schools for thirty years, and I have visited more schools than the milk delivery guys. As Johnny Cash sang, I’ve been everywhere, man. From the modest rural schools to the swanky private prep schools, and everywhere in between.

I wish everyone could see the changes and progress first-hand, but due to safety concerns, that will never happen again. Many of us remember the days when we could stroll through the front door of our neighborhood school, just to say hello.