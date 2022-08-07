Dr. Kevin Stephens

Dr. Kevin Stephens

With back-to-school season upon us, it’s important to ensure your child is ready for the school year both physically and emotionally by scheduling a well-child visit.

Well-child visits are annual doctor appointments for preventive health services and are essential for ensuring a child’s growth and tracking developmental milestones. The well-child visit is also the time for routine immunizations to prevent diseases like measles, polio, hepatitis B, chickenpox, whooping cough, and other serious diseases.

Recommended for you