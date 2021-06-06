It’s funny what you can see in your rearview mirror with just a glance when you’re rolling down the road at highway speed.
Generally, I’ll check my rear view when I’m changing lanes or if I’m coming to a stop to make sure some guy who’s busy texting behind the wheel isn’t about to park his car underneath my back bumper. However, last week, I happened to glance into my rear view after something caught my eye. No, it wasn’t a fast-approaching car or policeman with his blue lights on – it was a mouse!
That’s right, I’m heading down the road at a little over the posted speed limit when I lock eyes with a mouse. He, or she, was just sitting on my backseat looking at me.
“What the …!” I exclaimed as I saw the little creature perched on my backseat.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not scared of mice, but to see one staring at you from the backseat while you’re trying to drive is a bit disconcerting. So, I found the first parking lot and slid in even as I rolled down all my windows.
“This is your stop,” I said as I jumped out the car scarcely after it stopped rolling and went around opening all the doors.
However, at this point I realized what was worse than having a mouse in my car – that was, not having a mouse in my car. The critter was nowhere to be seen. How could it have gotten out so quick without me seeing? Did it dive out of the moving car? Had it somehow raced passed me after I stopped? And, foremost, how did it get into my car and how long had it been there?
Not being able to find the mouse on a cursory search, I eyed a car wash just up the road and, with a wary eye on my rear view, began heading that way for a more complete search of my automobile. The whole time I kept feeling like something was trying to crawl up my pants leg and, I have to admit, one time I swatted at my neck thinking something was trying to crawl down my shirt. The mind is a funny thing.
So, I get to the car wash and open the doors again and open my trunk. I also pat myself down, making sure the varmint hadn’t sought refuge in my clothes since the entire suggestion had me feeling like something was crawling on me.
I first did a sweep of my trunk, like a cop looking for dope in a hippie’s car during a traffic stop. Once I was convinced the critter wasn’t in the main part, I turned to the trunk.
“Oh my,” I said as I eyed my nasty trunk, realizing it would be a perfect place for a rat’s nest. I got the car in 2016 and likely have never cleaned out the trunk. Years of forgotten stuff clogged the boot, leaving me to daintily begin poking through the refuse, removing one item at a time. It was like walking through a haunted house, thinking that something was going to jump out at me at any time. There were so many hiding places. No, I’m not scared of mice but that wouldn’t have stopped me from screaming like a little girl if that wet-nosed varmint had jumped onto my arm from a dark crevice.
After removing everything, and I do mean everything and then vacuuming the trunk to boot, there was nothing. I beat on the metal interior of the trunk with a piece of rebar which I had found in my trunk. Don’t ask me why I had rebar in my trunk, because I don’t know. Nor do I know why I had three umbrellas, since I never use umbrellas, or a writing pad from 2017 from the National Exchange Club convention, or one single sandal, given the fact I don’t wear sandals since I don’t like the way that one thing feels crammed between my big toe and the other toes.
I sat looking at my trunk as I loaded some of the stuff back in. Some of the stuff ended up in the trash as, if nothing else, the furry intruder had forced me to clean my trunk.
“Where are you?” I muttered, realizing I would be paranoid for days, always glancing over my shoulder.
I figured out that the little rascal had gotten into the main compartment of my car by pushing up one of the seatbelt covers so it had likely first gained entry from the trunk. However, to this day, I can’t figure out how.
I mean, those who are avid readers of my column know that my long-time feud with a rat at my mom’s house ended last month with the discovery if it’s body.
“Do you think it’s the ghost of my rat?” my mom asked after I told her about my furry hitchhiker.
“Way too cute,” I responded, noting I would have taken pains not to injure the cute mouse that was in my car even if I had found it that day. Mom’s rat; however, killing would have been too good for it.
So, there’s where we are at. I ASSUME the mouse is gone. With that being said, I’m paying a lot more attention to my rearview nowadays just in case my furry friend is using my car for an Airbnb.