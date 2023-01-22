David Carroll

 Dan Henry

Full disclosure: I have exactly zero credibility as a psychic.

Let me count the ways. In the 1980s, I predicted that Pat Sajak would stop spinning his wheel, and would replace Johnny Carson as America’s top late night talk show host. (Eventually he did try to compete with Carson, and failed miserably. Last I heard, he is still making a good living selling vowels.)

