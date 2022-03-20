A sample chapter from the new TN History for Kids 4th grade ELA booklet Comet, Earthquake and Fire Canoe.
You can talk about the battles of Bunker Hill, Lexington and Saratoga all you want. But far more Americans died on British prison ships than in any battle in the Revolutionary War.
Prisoners of war are a problem in every war, and especially in the American Revolution. You see, whenever there was a battle, the winning side almost always took prisoners, sometimes thousands of them. Since the British won most of the battles in this war, especially early, the British had a lot of prisoners of war.
When the war started, the British had humane procedures for handling prisoners taken in wars with foreign countries. The British chose not to follow those procedures because they didn’t view Americans as foreigners, but as traitors to Britain and King George III.
To make sure American prisoners didn’t escape, the British turned old ships into prison ships. Most were located off the coast of New York, but there were also prison ships off the coasts of Philadelphia and Charleston, South Carolina.
The conditions on these ship” were appalling. Captured soldiers and sailors were chained up, packed in, fed very little, and given little if any medical care. Disease was rampant and thousands of men died of smallpox or cholera.
You may ask why the soldiers didn’t jump overboard and try to swim to shore and escape. Many of them couldn’t swim; others were too weak to try. Most who did try to escape died trying.
In October 1781, six prisoners tried to escape from one of the prison ships in New York. Four were either shot or drowned; one was bayoneted by a guard and died the next day; the sixth realized he had no chance to survive and climbed back up the anchor chain to the ship.
One of the few soldiers who did manage to escape from a prison ship was Robert Sheffield. When he got back home, Sheffield published an account of his experiences. He said prisoners were chained up; that many were crying and delirious; that the air was foul and the conditions so dark that it was often days until a dead body was discovered. “Our unhappy countrymen,” Sheffield wrote “die by hundreds under the hands of their cruel, merciless keepers.”
Sheffield’s account, published in many newspapers in the summer of 1778, may have convinced a lot of colonists to fight the British.
The British had a policy under which prisoners could earn their freedom if they agreed to switch sides in the war and take up arms against the rebellious colonists. We now know that very few of the prisoners did this, which means thousands of men chose death over joining the British. “They preferred to linger and die rather than desert their country’s cause,” Thomas Dring, one of the American prisoners, said of his colleagues.
The most famous of the prison ships was the Jersey, which was anchored off the coast of New York. About 1,400 men were imprisoned on the Jersey at one time, but we estimate that the number of prisoners who spent time on that ship was several times that number because so many of them died.
In fact, about eight American prisoners died every day on the Jersey.
And what happened to their bodies? Some were thrown overboard. Most were taken to a nearby shoreline and buried in very shallow graves.
Here’s where this story gets especially horrible, so prepare yourself. After the war, what was left of these bodies were exposed, and people who lived in Brooklyn found hundreds of bones and body parts along or near the shore.
Some of these human remains now lie under the Prison Ship Martyrs Monument in Fort Greene Park—probably the most overlooked Revolutionary War site in the United States.
Tennessee wasn’t a state during the Revolutionary War, but British prison ships had an important effect on Tennessee’s history. During the war, the British sometimes allowed volunteer doctors and nurses go on board prison ships to treat the sick and wounded.
One American woman who did this was Elizabeth Jackson, who travelled all the way from her home in the hills of South Carolina to nurse prisoners on a ship in Charleston. On the ship, Elizabeth Jackson caught cholera and died, leaving her 14-year-old son Andrew orphaned.
With nothing to keep him in the hills of South Carolina, Andrew Jackson moved—first across the mountains to Greeneville, Tennessee, and eventually all the way to Nashville. Jackson became a lawyer, a judge, a soldier, a general and eventually the president.
Today, we estimate that about 7,000 Americans were killed in battle during the Revolutionary War, while as many as 14,000 died on British prison ships. So for every American who died in combat, two died on floating death ships off the coast.
All of this reminds me of a trip I once took, by myself, to Philadelphia. It was a beautiful day and I managed to fit in tours of Independence Hall, Betsy Ross’s home and the new Constitution Center. However, the stop that made the biggest impression on me was the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary Soldier at nearby Washington Square. There’s a statue of the first president there, but it isn’t the statue itself that jumped out at me: it was the words in granite behind it.
“Freedom is a light,” the inscription said, “for which many men have died in darkness.”