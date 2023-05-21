Flashback Rubber Drive
Courtesy of the Tennessee State Library & Archives

It’s difficult for those of us who weren’t adults then, or even yet born, to comprehend how the United States’ entry into World War II precipitated a huge change in normal activities for everyone, including civilians on the home front. The massive conversion of American manufacturing facilities to the war effort meant that there were no automobiles produced between early 1942 and late 1945. There were still military vehicles produced during that 1942-1945 period, of course, but civilians had to make do with what they had, or buy used. As an aside, Ford was the first to resume production, in July 1945, and the first car produced, a white 1946 Ford sedan, was given to President Harry S. Truman.

Additionally, the war brought strict rationing of some commodities, including sugar, butter, gasoline, and canned milk. The government issued rationing books with stamps that were used to allow consumers to buy very limited amounts of those items. Patriotic advertisements in magazines and newspapers, and on radio and billboards, explained that the citizens were sacrificing to help their soldiers in the war effort. Naturally, there was some trading done between individuals who needed one item more than they needed another, and people always figure out a way around rules for profit, so there was a black market, too.

