We travel because we want to experience different cultures, have fun, explore, learn, meet new friends, celebrate, and just have fun! These are just a few of the reasons we travel. What are your reasons?
About 20 years ago when our two children were pre-teens we were fortunate enough to be in a position to take a week-long vacation each year during fall or spring break. We would fly to a large city such as Denver, San Francisco, Boston or Chicago, rent a car and typically make a big loop around the region. We would cover hundreds of miles and see and experience many exciting things. As is often the case, things did not always go exactly right. And that’s OK. We learned to be more adaptable and flexible. Our children also learned more about responsibility because of our travels. I believe this also ignited a sense of curiosity, imagination and a sense of adventure. We have many great memories of our family’s travels.
I mentioned bucket list trips earlier. Later this year I am escorting several adventures I consider bucket list trips for many. In December I was fortunate to be able to travel to the Holy Land with a group of travel agents. I can honestly say it changed my life and I plan to escort a group there in late May.
In August I am escorting a group to Yellowstone, Mt. Rushmore, the Badlands, Devil’s Tower and more. We will fly to Rapid City, S.D., and travel via motor coach to all the sights, then fly home from Salt Lake City. This eight day adventure is a great way to experience the Western Frontier.
In December I will be escorting a “Christmas on the Danube” Viking River cruise. We will travel to Hungary, Austria and Germany and see grand cities, quaint villages and memorable Christmas Markets. I think you will agree a Viking River Cruise is on many people’s “bucket list”.
Over the next month I will be hosting meetings to discuss each of these bucket list trips. Please reach out to me at 931-247-5040 or Lcurlee@cruiseplanners.com to learn meeting dates, locations and times.
I can’t wait to share highlights of these trips with you and hopefully you can join me on one of these adventures of a lifetime.