Curlee travel
Photo provided

We travel because we want to experience different cultures, have fun, explore, learn, meet new friends, celebrate, and just have fun! These are just a few of the reasons we travel. What are your reasons?

About 20 years ago when our two children were pre-teens we were fortunate enough to be in a position to take a week-long vacation each year during fall or spring break. We would fly to a large city such as Denver, San Francisco, Boston or Chicago, rent a car and typically make a big loop around the region. We would cover hundreds of miles and see and experience many exciting things. As is often the case, things did not always go exactly right.  And that’s OK.  We learned to be more adaptable and flexible. Our children also learned more about responsibility because of our travels. I believe this also ignited a sense of curiosity, imagination and a sense of adventure. We have many great memories of our family’s travels.