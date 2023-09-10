Carl Manchester Times
Photo provided

It’s that time of year again when the Coffee County Fair takes up residency in the fields in Manchester for both family friendly entertainment and a celebration of agriculture. Whether it’s being a tradition in the county for the last 166 years to the flashing lights and rides to the plentiful options of food vendors and attractions, there is something about the fair that makes someone stop by at least once.

For myself, thinking about the county fair brings me back to my elementary school days where we would count down the days until Fair Day, as that meant we didn’t have school that Friday and could go to the fair to get on the rides, win prizes and eating some delicious fair food. During this time, our elementary classes would participate in various activities and crafts in order to put them in the annual contests at the fair, and see if we walk away with either first, second or third place ribbons.