Whether it’s racing down the slip n slide, spending time at the community pool or playing yard games late into night, some of our best childhood memories are made in the summer.
It’s important to remember that with all of the increased activity during the summer months comes a higher risk of getting injured. According to data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), more than 60% of all summer-related injuries occur among children ages 2 to 11.
While it’s great for children to get outside and play, it's equally important they learn how to play safely and prevent accidents. Many of the typical injuries children sustain are easily preventable and don’t always require a trip to the doctor.
Stay on high alert when children are swimming or participating in activities around bodies of water. Make sure they are wearing life jackets or other flotation devices when on watercraft or swimming. Be on the lookout for signs of distress and hazards like old trees in lakes or strong waves in the ocean that could make it difficult to resurface.
Burns can be extremely painful, and the danger of fire isn’t always obvious to younger children. Just as with swimming, make sure to keep a close eye on children around activities that involve controlled fire such as campfires, firework displays and sparklers.
Popular outdoor games such as tag or hide and seek usually involve lots of running. When children are running around, sometimes barefoot, it’s easy for them to step on or fall on sharp objects. Old nails, pieces of metal or glass can be laying on the ground in areas that aren’t specifically designated for play. Make sure children are wearing proper footwear for the terrain and playing in safe areas such as backyards or playgrounds.
It’s easy for children to forget to drink water, and running around outside all day can lead to dehydration. Make sure they take regular breaks, drink plenty of fluids and don’t forget to eat. Snacking on salty foods such as nuts, crackers and even fruits can help the body retain its water content.
If children are playing outside, particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., it’s critical they protect their skin. To avoid bad sunburns, cover as much as much skin as possible with lightweight layers, wear wide-brimmed hats, and apply sunscreen with SPF of 30 or higher every two hours. If children are playing in and out of water, reapply sunscreen every hour and a half. Keep babies cool and covered as much as possible with protective clothing.
Living in the South means we have to deal with bugs. You can use bug spray on children 2 months old and up. Light citronella candles and wear long clothing to protect against bug bites. Make a habit of checking for ticks after every outing in the woods or tall grasses. If your child steps on an ant hill, wash the affected area with gentle soap and water to keep it clean. If needed, apply a hydrocortisone cream to reduce itching, swelling and redness.
Serious injuries such as broken bones require a trip to the doctor. These types of injuries are often the result of falling off of monkey bars, balconies and trampoline accidents. It’s important to talk with your children about safety before they use equipment that could lead to these types of injuries.
Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics in Tullahoma is equipped with skilled care providers to address the many different types of injuries that happen from playing in the summer. For emergencies, call 911 and visit the Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital emergency room.
Mackenzie Davis is a certified pediatric nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics in Tullahoma.