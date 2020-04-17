Do you remember how you played as a child? For me, TV had not been invented. The magic was a box that spoke to us or played music, and it was called a radio. Often there was static, but it was easy to operate as there was a simple knob to turn it on and to turn up the volume. Some of the programs we listened to were Fibber McGee and Molly, The Shadow, The Green Hornet, Our Miss Brooks and Amos and Andy. We always looked forward to them!
Our daytime activities were different. If the weather was nice, we were sent outdoors. We knew our limits and the perimeter to stay inside. It was a time when it was safe to be outside without a constant overseer. We loved playing with our neighborhood friends. We played dress-up, had tea parties, and especially played “les pretend”. We played house in a cleared space between our home and the neighbor’s home. We kept it really swept clean with a child’s broom. We had a child’s table and chairs, toy dishes, and dolls who were our babies.
Other days, we played school and could hardly wait until we could go to school ourselves and learn to read on our own. One thing we had to do was to use our imagination, make up stories, and find an audience who would listen. My best audience was my grandfather, Daddy Billy and his friend next door, Dr. Crouch. They always gave great encouragement, plus they had wonderful stories of their own that they shared with us. Dr. Crouch was a friend in another aspect. I loved to make “mud pies”, and I would take him one when I did. He would always be so gracious and explain that he had just eaten breakfast or that is was almost time for dinner so he would eat it later but for me to come back the next day to get my mini pie plate as he would have it all washed and ready for the next pie! Daddy Billy and Dr. Crouch were such good friends to have.
Other activities included playing paper dolls, playing board games, and my grandfather taught me how to play Solitaire, and I still have his deck of cards which have a bare spot on the back of each card where his thumb was when he dealt.
A big summer activity was using the water hose and sprinkler to try and cool off. Tullahoma did not have a pool at that time, and my Dad would bring home crates from our grocery store and put them in a circle in the back yard with the sprinkler in the middle of the circle, and we pretended that was our swimming pool. Occasionally, we would go to Lake Tullahoma and splash around in the Lake. And one favorite summer activity was catching lightening bugs, putting them in a jar, putting a lid on after making holes in the lid, and then putting the jar by our bed to watch the lightening during the night.
Other things we liked to do was climb trees, play hopscotch, Red Rover, London Bridge, jacks or skate on the sidewalk. I do not remember ever being bored. There was just not enough time to do everything we wanted to do. And we did not have troubles with tennis elbow, Frisbee finger, or tired thumbs.
Children today have to have all kinds of electronic equipment, earbuds for music, bean bag chairs to watch TV or play their electronic games. They interact so differently with their friends, they play sports of every kind, and spend so much time on their cell phones and iPads. If my grandmother were writing this, she would be telling me about when her family moved from Missouri to Texas in a covered wagon with her one doll and a very small trunk. There is no telling what our children will tell our grandchildren about their youth and how they played. And so, the generations move on and change and it gives us something to share as time marches on. Those childhood memories are very precious, and my friends and I feel very blessed to have lived when life was simpler and when a village did help to raise its children.