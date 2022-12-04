Albert Lea map

At a time when names of Confederate leaders are being taken off schools, landmarks and military bases throughout the South, there’s a city in Minnesota named for a Confederate veteran from Tennessee. In fact, the town doesn’t just go by the man’s last name; it goes by his first and last name.

Albert Lea, Minnesota, has a population of about 18,000. It lies near the Iowa border, about halfway between Minneapolis and Des Moines. Among the famous people who spent parts of their childhood there are the actress Marion Ross (from the sit-com “Happy Days”) and former U.S. Senator Al Franken.