Southern Methodist Publishing House building

The Southern Methodist Publishing House building in downtown Nashville, around 1900.

 TN State Library and Archives photo

When people think about historic events, they usually think about military rebellions, battles and elections. But in 1854 something important happened to Nashville that doesn’t fall into any of those three categories. Had it not occurred, Nashville would have become a publishing center, and never gotten Vanderbilt University or its medical center. 

In 1854, the Methodist Episcopal Church South, picked Nashville for its publishing house. 

