Doing anything for the first time can be intimidating.
I remember writing my very first story for this here newspaper—it was a truly disappointing attempt at a story about walk-a-thons in town that I can look back on while cringing and laughing about it. I can still feel the trepidation I had when I filed it. Not fun times.
I remember stepping foot into Neyland Stadium as a member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band for the first time. I’d never attended a UT football game before joining the Pride, and seeing the gigantic stadium from the field during practice was more than a little intimidating.
“They want me to march in full uniform in this place? In front of hundreds of thousands of people?! Gosh, I’d better not screw up my steps,” I remember thinking to myself.
But I’ll tell you right now, fostering a pregnant cat for the first time is nearly terrifying.
I first discovered Stella, my foster cat, outside my apartment building. She was on the landing by my front door and meowed at me to get my attention. Stray cats aren’t uncommon around my building—or even Tullahoma proper—so I did what I usually do when I encounter a stray: I tried to say hello and pet it.
The thing with strays is that they’re usually feral and not used to human interaction, so they tend to hiss or growl or run away from you when you approach. Not Stella, though.
No, she walked right up to me and started purring and rubbing against my legs like my own cat, Luna. That told me she wasn’t a typical stray. No, this was more than likely a former house cat that either ran away or was dumped because, as I quickly discovered, she was pregnant.
Her belly stuck out a few inches on each side, and when I managed to feel under her belly, I felt her mammary glands sticking out, meaning she was likely close to giving birth.
So I got her some pregnant-safe flea medication and set her up in my spare bathroom–one place in my apartment I knew Luna couldn’t get to her and antagonize her (cats sometimes take a while to warm up to each other)—in a box filled with some blankets and old towels where she could nest.
Within a week, I had Stella on a regular feeding schedule and was attempting to introduce her to Luna slowly. And then all I needed to do was wait for her to give birth.
That finally happened Tuesday morning.
I went into the bathroom to feed Stella breakfast and noticed she hadn’t come up to greet me. So I checked the box and there she was with four little kittens wiggling around finding where to get milk from their mama.
After spending some time making sure Stella’s litter box was cleaned out and setting her up with fresh food and water, I sadly had to leave to come to work, but I’ll be checking on those little fuzz balls multiple times a day every day while they grow big and strong over the next several weeks.
I’ll be honest: I don’t have the first clue how to properly care for these kittens. I’ve never fostered a cat, let alone one that’s just given birth! I’m doing all the research I can on how to make sure mama and babies are doing great, but doing this on my own is stressful, to say the least. At least I have a sweet foster cat and four adorable little kittens to look at while I do it.
On a related note, if you know anyone who wants a kitten and/or a cat, let me know. I have a few available. Also, if you can, be sure to donate to the Coffee County Humane Society, which helps manage the stray/feral cat populations in the county. Neither Tullahoma nor Manchester have shelters that take in cats or kittens—only dogs and puppies—and they have a great network of fosters that are continuously overloaded with cats. Luckily, they have the determination to try to spay and neuter dogs and cats in order to keep population booms from happening. For more information, visit www.coffeehumane.org.