In January 2022, Tennessee announced the requirement for all drivers to get a new license plate. Since a new plate is required, it’s a great time to consider a specialty plate that will help our local Tennessee children.

Tracy Long

Tracy Long

It seems the norm to receive daily emails, calls and even texts vying for our support of various causes. Amid all the requests, the opportunity to give back by purchasing a specialty license plate may not be top of mind. The over 100 specialty license plates in Tennessee are a relatively inexpensive way to support a cause you care about and advertise for them every time you hit the road.

Dolly Parton license plate
Helping schools license plate
St. Jude license plate