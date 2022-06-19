Between deer, drunks and the hand of the Almighty himself, I just can’t have nice things. It’s like fate goes out of its way to put me back in my place when I get a little uppity.
Of course, I should have seen it coming given my track record when I inked the dotted line to purchase a new car just before Christmas this last year. It’s like a countdown clock begins as soon as I drive the new vehicle off the lot.
“I’m just happy I made the first payment before anything happened,” I nervously joked with one of my friends a couple of months after buying the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, the purchase made after my last Elantra dropped its transmission at 178,000 miles even as I was driving into the dealership. And, as luck would have it, the former vehicle came apart the same week I made the final payment on it, meaning I wasn’t able to even enjoy the honeymoon of actually “owning” my own vehicle.
Anyway, here’s the back story about my luck, or lack thereof with new vehicles. I bought my first new vehicle when I was 48 years old. Prior to that time, I’d only owned pre-owned vehicles that were “new to me” but not brand new with that new car smell. And, as a point of clarity, I hadn’t even had a fender bender since I was 17. That’s 31 years between mishaps.
Oh, but it was a-coming.
Fast forward six months after I’d bought my first Elantra. Yes, my three past cars have been Elantras. I must have a thing. Anyway, I’m cruising to school to pick up my oldest son, doing about 40 miles per hour inside the McMinnville city limits when out of the corner of my eye, I see a flash.
“Shoot!” I yelled - but I didn’t say ‘shoot’ if you get my drift. Even as the word escaped my lips there was the sickening thud of my almost-new car hitting the deer nearly head-on.
“What happened?” I can hear you ask as you nearly choke on your morning coffee. “Was the deer okay?”
Well, I was fine – thanks for asking. The deer, well, it joined Bambi’s mother in deer heaven despite me not even having a hunting license. My car was dealt $5,400 worth of damage.
Anyway, I traded in a few years later for a 2016 model. And, unknown to me, the clock started ticking again. Then about six months later I’m sitting a stop sign, waiting for a car to pass so I can pull out when, well, the car didn’t go right or left, it just decided to run right into me.
“What the …? I got out and yelled even as the fat-headed guy peeled out and fled the scene. Yes, he had a fat head. That’s how I described him to police who caught him about an hour later, partially thanks to my description of the vehicle and the driver as having a fat head.
Anyway, I guess I should have seen it coming when I pulled out of the dealership inside my newest Elantra. And, I have learned from my past experiences. I’m careful in places I know that deer tend to cross and I’m suspicious of all approaching vehicles now when I sit at that particular stop sign. However, the most recent incident, which happened six months after I bought the car, was totally out of my hands.
The new car was driving great until one day, just over 12,000 miles, all of the warning lights came on, telling me the safety options were all offline.
“They are more like spaceships than cars nowadays,” the chief mechanic told me as they tried to determine what computer was causing the issue. Their dumbfounded stare into the engine did little to instill confidence. “We’ll need to keep it a few days to reset the computer and make sure the lights don’t come back on.”
They gave me rental so I went on my merry way, a bit irritated that a new car would mess up, but not really concerned since it was under warranty. However, that changed when I got the call the next week.
“Mr. Sherrill, there’s been a hail storm,” the woman began.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” I said, realizing I’d fallen prey to the six-month curse.
“I’m sorry but every car on the lot has taken heavy hail damage,” she continued.
“But there wasn’t a scratch on it when I brought it in,” I protested.
“But, the good news is we think we’ve found the problem it had and it’s ready to be picked up,” she shot back.
Anyway, I got to the lot that looks like a war zone with all the hail damaged vehicles. This was in Cookeville by the way.
“We think we may have accidentally fixed it,” the mechanic said. “We reattached wires and we can’t make the light come back on, so it’s fixed.”
“Yeah, it’s fixed alright,” I mumbled as I looked at the moonscape on the hood and roof of my jet black car. “You know, usually when you take your car in for service, the car comes back in better condition than what you left it.”
“I’m sorry sir, but we have no control over acts of God,” he replied.
“Oh, God didn’t do that,” I replied in an irritated tone. “That’s the devil’s work. First he sent a demon deer to get me, then a fat-headed drunk. Now, it’s hail from hell.”
Leaving the mechanic with the impression that I was a fire and brimstone evangelist from my raving over the devil’s work, I drove off the lot in my heavily hail-damaged Elantra, making sure to look both ways as to not hit a deer or fat-headed drunk as I pulled out. The six-month curse had gotten me again but at the end of the day, these are all first-world problems that are covered by having good insurance.