As a general practice, I don’t respond to negative critiques about my colleagues or myself. But for the past few months, I’ve been ruminating over a Letter to the Editor that was critical of me (and most of my colleagues). While I appreciate and take to heart the feedback within it, some of the feedback held a significant underlying theme that had me more than perturbed.
To be clear, this LTE attacked me for tearing up in the meeting (out of gratitude for a colleague’s support), “giggling” in my discomfort, and being overly apologetic in a situation where I was being spoken to demeaningly, saying that it was clear I was not psychologically fit to hold office. (I do not believe the writer is a mental health professional).
What was the underlying theme that had me so disgruntled? The letter itself blatantly stigmatized those who are suffering from a mental health disorder. While I don’t respond to negative critiques, I will come to the defense of our community.
For the entirety of my life, my family has been invested in the mental health of this community. My father has served this community first at our hospital’s mental health center, then in his own private practice as a psychiatrist until his retirement. Even after that, he dabbled back and forth as the director of the mental health clinic in Winchester. As a child, I remember my father coming home from his office exhausted, feeling the weight of our community on his shoulders. He couldn’t share the stories of his patients, but I hear them every single day in the community. I hear gratitude for his work. I hear how he helped people through difficult (short periods) of time. I hear from some who saw him for those decades and miss having him as their caregiver.
My mother, a nurse, recognized the need to support caregivers for adults with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive disorders and thus served as co-director of the Trinity Day Care Center for decades. A caregiver herself, she saw the toll it takes on the health- mental and physical- of the caregiver. The Trinity Day Care Center is still serving this community to this day and is much needed to ensure a bit of respite for those caring for their family.
Suffice to say, my parents instilled in me a deep understanding of the importance of my (and my family’s) mental health.
Over the next few weeks, I’m going to share my mental health care journey with you all… so that those who are in throes of it know that they are not alone.
That letter to the editor inspired me to share this, not because of its critique of me, but because it stigmatized seeking mental health care for everyone. Whether it was meant to do so, it negates the difficult work my father and my mother have done in this community. And I am here to defend that.
And that letter isn’t alone. We hear and see it every day. The stigmatization of mental health. From ridiculing someone for being “crazy” or saying that they must “suffer from a mental disorder” for their political beliefs (be them left or right), we are INUNDATED with rhetoric that ridicules mental illness.
If you are reading this and are considering seeking help for any issues you’re dealing with, please know that you have an ally in me.
I’ve been elected to serve my community, to empower and uplift each and every one of you, and sometimes doing that means sharing my personal experiences as well.