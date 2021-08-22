Are you collapse aware? Are you aware that humans are destroying our planet for human habitation? Do you believe our current civilization’s modus operandi is the only way for humans to live on this planet?
Do you understand that “planning” as usual, living as usual, consuming as usual leads to probable human extinction? Continues massive species extinctions already underway (it’s estimated that we humans cause the extinction of 200 species of life each and every day)?
Do you realize that humans are not in charge of the world even though we act like it? Do you understand that no extractive civilization has ever become sustainable? Do you understand that Nature has the last word, always has, always will?
As bad a climate change is, do you understand the climate change is only one symptom of many that indicates that humans are living beyond the carrying capacity of the planet? (When Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world and the most powerful proponent of consumerism, got back from his “space trip” he stated that one of the reasons to make this kind of journey was so that mankind could learn how to go to other worlds and extract resources from there to bring back to earth because earth did not have enough resources to sustain mankind. Duh…..)
Do you know that there are ways to live sustainably that would protect our ecology – life’s support structure?
Do you believe that we can keep burning fossil fuels and putting CO2 into the air ad infinitum? Do you believe that “technology” or the “market” will be able to maintain or grow human civilization ad infinitum? Do you realize that there are 8 billion people on this planet now – growing by 85 million per year – and that number has tripled (from 2.6 billion) when I was born 69 years ago? That’s a lot of people, and a lot of stress on the biosphere.
And do you believe that humans are inherently good and not inherently bad? That it’s not humans committing suicide, but rather the “system” we voluntarily operate by that is killing us?
All of the above (and more) impacts the Tullahoma2040 Comprehensive Plan. But, so far, it is not influencing the plan for the plan. Just look at the survey sent out: this new $200,000 “plan” is currently focused on the status quo – the type of activities that got humans into this problem. The new plan HAS to be life-centered and not business-centered and HAS to be different because it HAS to take into consideration climate change and the potential collapse of our civilization because these crises have never happened to humans before: we have no experience/history to go by: the crises cannot be ignored. Note, this is not doomsday: with knowledge and right action, we can positively influence the direction of living on this planet, and that is good news. Tullahoma must do its part to mitigate these crises: thinking a new way is paramount to survival; the old way leads to extinction.
None of us has all the answers. But, all of us collectively have the best shot in changing how we live sustainably, as long as all of us have equal input into the “plan” and it equally benefits us all. The “plan” can be the start of a process by which we can become good ancestors: our children are watching. As Emergency Planetary Technician Albert Bates (no relation) states: the key is antifragility, regeneration, and resilience: let those be our guides.
Let the people decide how the plan will proceed, and under what circumstances input will be given and received, and for how long the process will last, what ingredients will be placed in the pie, and how the pie will be cooked: a partially pre-baked pie (i.e., just look at the survey questions proposed for the “plan” to see the ingredients) only feeds those who have already put in the ingredients; the rest of us can suggest seasonings, but will only get the crumbs in the end. A good plan will indeed be a “living” document. Not just in the sense of being modifiable over time (as viewed by TWC): our community plan must be a “living”-centered plan, including protection of all biological diversity within. If the current plan for the plan has to be started over to achieve that, so be it.