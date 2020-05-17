It seems like much of my adult life has been spent “digging up those bushes” as I’ve been subjected to becoming an indentured servant when it comes to yard work, constantly haunted by overplanted shrubberies no matter where I’ve lived.
It’s not that I don’t like yard work. I actually enjoy getting out in the sun and doing some property beautification. There’s nothing like a beautiful lawn to set one’s home apart. By the same token, a ratty-looking lawn can bring an entire neighborhood down and make your place look like Sanford & Son’s junk yard.
My exposure to lawn work started shortly after I learned to walk. One of the first toys I can recall playing with was a toy lawnmower that blew bubbles as I pushed it along. I can vaguely recall going outside to watch my father mow the lawn, pushing my little red-bubbling toy mower alongside him. It was all fun and games. However, looking back on it now, I can see it for what it was. That little red, bubble-blowing mower wasn’t a toy – it was a training device, a simulator of sorts created to acclimate the young Duane to being a lawn care worker. Even as I was making those bubbles, the tone was being set for a lifetime of lawn mowing and shrub pulling.
It wasn’t long until I was given my chance at the real thing. Once my father was convinced I wouldn’t cut my foot off with the mower, he put it in my hands.
“Just push it in a straight line and once you get to the end of the yard, turn around and come back,” my father instructed as he turned me loose with our old Briggs and Stratton.
I’ll never forget the feeling of power I had as I walked behind the mower, grass being belched out of the shoot. We were a poor family so we didn’t have one of those fancy mowers with the grass catcher. No, our grass simply got burped back out on the lawn.
I did my first loop and headed back. My father gave me a thumbs up as I approached, completing my first lap. I repeated the task. However, this time when I turned, my father was nowhere to be seen. Come to find out he was in the house, watching wrestling and sipping a glass of tea. It was the changing of the guard and I didn’t even realize it. He had passed the torch to the next generation, a torch I still carry today, by the way.
From that day on it was Duane’s chore to mow the grass. So, I trudged behind the push mower for years, sweat rolling down my back and bugs biting my skinny legs. And, making matters worse was my mother’s affinity for planting stuff everywhere. It’s one thing to push the mower in a straight line. It’s another to have to mow around stuff and then get down on your knees and pull weeds. I found out this must be a female thing because after I got married, things happened in the same order. First, I could mow a straight line but then over time, impediments were placed in my way, making me have to mow around stuff.
Of course, after years of mowing around the various flowers, vines, bushes, shrubs and even saplings, there’d come a day when it was time to dig up those bushes. The very mention of those words makes me bristle. I hate digging up bushes. If they wanted the things dug up, why did they plant them in the first place? Why was I made to mow around and weed-eat around stuff only to have to dig it up years later?
Anyway, these years of drudgery continued until I moved into my present house about 12 years ago. The new neighborhood was more upscale than what I was used to but I continued using a push mower, just as I had since I was a little kid.
After moving into the new neighborhood, I noticed something strange while I was mowing my front lawn. People were slowing down as they drove by and looking intently. I could even see some pointing at me. At first I figured it was the way I filled out my tank top. You know, sun’s out, guns out. However, months later I learned the reason for the curiosity of passersby when I happened to talk to a guy who lived down the street.
“You’re the guy who push mows his lawn, aren’t you?” he asked as he was getting his mail while I was going for a walk around the neighborhood.
“Um, yeah,” I replied, somewhat taken aback by being pegged as that manual labor guy. “I mean, don’t a lot of people?”
The man shook his head. “Not around here,” he said. “You’re a real novelty. I was pointing that out to my kid a while back when we passed by, telling him that’s the way people used to mow their yards back in the old days, you know, before everybody got riding mowers.”
I remained deep in thought during my return home. I was approaching middle age and was still mowing my lawn like that kid pushing the red, bubble-making toy mower. Something had to change.
And so it did. I went right out and found me a used riding mower. I wasn’t going to be “that guy” on my block anymore. It took me just one lap on that lawn tank to realize I should have invested in a rider a long time ago. I had wasted so much time push-mowing when I could have been riding around in style. And, I also found out that instead of digging up those bushes that I could “accidentally” run over those flowers and bushes and save myself the trouble. It’s easier to ask forgiveness than permission.
So yes, if you ever ask me what my top investments have been, my riding lawn mower ranks right up there with my hot tub and LASIK surgery. One helps me see, one helps me relax and one keeps me from being “that guy” anymore.