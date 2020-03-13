I’m a survivor of domestic violence, and I get really nervous when people begin to talk about domestic violence around me. Not because I’m afraid to share my story or because I’m still triggered by the years of abuse, but because I know they will likely share some misconception about the cycle of violence.
These misconceptions or myths come from a place of wanting to help, or from media-driven ideas of relationship violence. We see it all the time, right? Rihanna and Eminem’s “Love the Way you Lie,” the relationships in “Big Little Lies” and even as absurd as those awful “Twilight” movies.
But here’s the thing. I know that as those misconceptions propagate, they can be harmful to the abused. They place the blame on the victims, isolate them, and can even put them in harm’s way. Having heard so many of these this past month (Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month), I wanted to sit down, put pen to paper and debunk the heck out of a few of them.
Misconception 1: It takes two to tango.
Why is this so harmful? Because it places blame on the victims, plain and simple. True abusers aren’t abusing because they can’t control their anger or someone has upset them. They use violence and emotional abuse in an effort to exert power and control. Saying “it takes two to tango” assumes that the victims have control. They don’t. The power dynamic is almost always unequal.
Misconception 2: The abuser can change with time and love.
Abusers have been hardwired to believe their actions are normal. They have likely seen violence in their households growing up or in other relationships. This is their normal. You cannot change them. It’s important to understand why this way of thinking is harmful. It means that something can be done (and possibly by the victims). It again puts the onus on the victims, which is dangerous.
Misconception 3: Anger management classes can help.
Abusers have better control over their anger than any of us ever could. They do not abuse because they can’t control this anger. Instead, they abuse because they want to control their victims – because this is what they believe is normal.
Misconception 4: You can just leave.
This is a hard one for me. I was able to just leave, but I benefited from privilege most victims do not have. I had law enforcement to help me put a plan in place to get me to safety. I had marketable skills to find a job – one far away from my abuser. I had family who helped fund my trek across the country. I had friends who helped me pack and move. And I was a single, unencumbered woman with a dog and access to money. Most people do not have this. To ask “Why don’t they just leave?” again places the blame and onus on the victim.
I want to reiterate why these misconceptions are detrimental: They put blame on the abused. Someone who is already at their lowest point. Someone who is already isolated. Someone who has unequal power to the abuser. To victims, these misconceptions just reiterate the same terrible things they are hearing from the abusers – they did something to deserve this.
We can pretend that this is a theoretical conversation, but generational violence is happening in our community. We need to find a way to interrupt the cycle of violence. I believe that with hard work, our community can make a dent in this tragedy. It will take a multi-faceted approach: education of our faith leaders, in-depth training for law enforcement, early intervention, increased support services, and job training, to name a few. It will require education, intervention, and policy making.
Upon being elected alderman, I knew that I wanted to create an initiative around domestic violence. Over the past month, Kellye Gilbert with Haven of Hope and I have gone to our middle schools to talk with seventh-graders about healthy relationships. We discussed warning signs for unhealthy ones (unequal power, isolationism, control) and celebrated healthy ones. We discussed media influences and where our kids were learning how to model their relationships. This is the first step in what I hope will become a large-scale initiative.
Rupa Blackwell is an alderman for the city of Tullahoma.