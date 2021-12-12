Where’s your column been lately, Duane? We’ve missed you, kinda. Were you in prison? Held hostage by ransom-seeking bandits? Were you marooned on a desert island with a millionaire and his wife, the professor and Mary Ann?
None of the above, although I’m thinking I could have been off that island in less than the 15 years it took Gilligan and his crew to get back to civilization, if I’d wanted to, seeing as I would have been marooned with Ginger and Mary Ann. No, the reason I’ve not been around is because we’ve been crammed with editorial content, so I didn’t want to selfishly force myself onto the editorial page since most of what I have to say can wait. Unlike the numerous Facebook terrorists out there who are full of themselves, I realize what I have to say doesn’t really matter that much nor is it gospel. Heck, some may say it isn’t even good. Not everyone has taste.
But what brought me out of my editorial cocoon was none other than a tornado. That’s right: I’m a weather junkie. I leave the television locked in to the Weather Channel. Had I not been the award-winning editor extraordinaire that stands before you today, I would have been a meteorologist. Well, that stupid math stuff may have also played a role in me not standing in front of a green screen, pointing to the low pressure system on your six o’clock news since algebra and higher level numbers courses were never my bag. Once you start mixing letters with numbers, I’m out.
My fascination with storms began at a young age. My father was a volunteer for the civil defense back on April 3, 1974. For some of you, that date rings a bell. That was one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in the nation’s history. There were 148 tornadoes in a 24-hour period, the number second only to the 2011 Super Outbreak. One of those cut through Warren County when I was just a wee child. I can still recall the excitement in my father’s voice when he told us to take shelter as he rushed out the door to help with search and rescue. I can still remember my mother wearing a football helmet, urging me to get into the tub–even though it wasn’t even Saturday night. And, if memory serves, it was a Houston Oilers helmet she was wearing. Meanwhile, all I felt was the excitement, not the fear. It’s something that continued forward from that night on. Plus, it may have had something to do with my father rushing toward danger while others went to their safe place.
Anyway, as is normally the case, I’m at the wrong place at the wrong time when weather hits. I know, most folks head for their safe place when the tornado siren goes off–as you should all do. However, there are a few of us freaks who are wired differently and head toward the source. Granted, you may find me inside my car on top of a tree someday given this mentality but it’s something that’s been ingrained in me long before “Twister” was a box office smash. And yes, “Twister” is one of my favorite movies, and I’m still in love with Helen Hunt to this day. Wonder why she won’t take my calls? Must have something to do with that restraining order.
So, when I got a call that a tornado has passed through, thankfully not hurting anyone, I realized I was again in the wrong place when weather happened. The EF-1 tornado roped out as it cut a small swath through Tullahoma, hitting not a long way from our office. I guess that’s a sign I need to get to work earlier.
Back in 2008 there was a similar incident, but it was much closer to home. I was on the other side of my home town, that being McMinnville, when the sirens started to sound. My ears perked up and I started scanning the emergency channels on my police scanner for reports. However, it didn’t take long for me to realize where the storm was heading for as when I stepped outside I could see the skies spinning in the direction of my house.
Knowing there was a threat of severe weather, I had already gotten my family to come to the office for safety since my fascination with dangerous weather shouldn’t endanger them just because I’m messed up. That’s when the reports started in: “We have a touchdown in the Candlewood subdivision; numerous structures damaged.” That was my subdivision.
I laid on the gas, dodging downed limbs and powerlines as I sped to ground zero. That’s when the phone rang.
“Is my house still standing?” my wife asked with worry in her voice as I approached the subdivision where we lived.
“You’ll be the second to know,” I replied as I saw a lawman blocking the entrance to the area.
Given my experience, I circumvented the road block and ended up on a backroad into my neighborhood–which was barely recognizable. There were trees down, power lines everywhere and rooves lying in fields. Unable to drive any closer, I got out and walked to the top of the hill on foot. A feeling of dread crept over me the closer I got, as the damage became worse and worse with each step. As I was about to top the hill, I saw my back neighbor’s garage roof lying on the house across the street and water shooting high in the air from a broken water line.
“Oh boy,” I swallowed as I topped the hill and caught first site of what I was convinced would be mass destruction. However, every dog has his day. Fortunately, for Barkley, my dog, he survived, as did my house with just a bit of roof damage. But, for much of the rest of the neighborhood, it was a bad day. There were several houses all but destroyed, some of which had to be completely demolished in the coming months.
A witness who lived just down the road revealed that she had stepped out and saw the twister coming right down the road toward her. The winds had just missed my house but had directly impacted the houses behind mine. A subsequent National Weather Service assessment placed the tornado as a–see if this is familiar–EF-1 tornado. Yep, that’s the same thing that hit Tullahoma on Monday, except in our case it was assessed as a high EF-1 with wind speeds approaching 110 miles per hour, flirting with becoming an EF-2.
Seeing the destruction that was done to my neighborhood 13 years ago during that April tornado, I realize just because it’s an EF-1 doesn’t mean it’s just a little blow. Our EF-1 changed the landscape of my old neighborhood forever.
Anyway, while I’m a weather junkie and storm chaser, I don’t like what such storms leave behind as I was helping my neighbors cleanup for weeks afterwards, stacking debris in tall piles as the sounds of hammers and saws went nonstop for that entire month. Mother Nature is fascinating but she can also be the mother of destruction. Put on your Oilers helmets if you got ‘em.