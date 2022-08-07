Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio John Klemmer

Environmental justice. Environmental health. Environmental equity. The Democrats have rebranded the infamous “Green New Deal” to apply in every circumstance, and their latest Congressional taxing and spending spree is no exception. Radical climate activists and the environmental lobby are lining up to cash in, but there’s something much bigger at play. The left is using their ever-expanding "green" crusade as a distraction from the crises Joe Biden and the Democrats have created.

If you need an example, look no further than the southern border. Just last week, reports revealed that over 500,000 illegal immigrants have evaded capture since October. Among them were drug dealers, human traffickers, and gang members who could still be roaming free in the United States. While President Trump took a strong stance on the border – completing over 450 miles of wall – Joe Biden came into office determined to undermine his progress. The White House has used media-driven climate panic to support expensive “green” initiatives and as an excuse as to why they feel they have no choice but to prioritize the environment over national security. Following the White House’s lead, the Department of Homeland Security issued a plan for reallocating border wall funds over "environmental concerns," and just this summer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced an "environmental assessment" to halt 70 miles of construction. Meanwhile, the flow of illegal immigrants across the border continues at an alarming rate.

Recommended for you