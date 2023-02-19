Richard Karpel.jpg

Richard Karpel

Politicians don’t like to be forced to share information. Some are more forthcoming than others but every last one of them — regardless of party — prefer to shape their own narrative without outside interference.

That’s why public notice laws requiring government officials to publish factual information about their plans and actions — meetings, budget and zoning proposals, school district reports, etc. —  are under perpetual assault in state legislatures. Unfortunately, legislation introduced recently in Nashville would give lawmakers the control they seek. Senate Bill 525 (the House version is HB 300) would authorize local officials to hide such notices on county websites instead of publishing them in local newspapers and on newspaper websites where citizens are more likely to see them.