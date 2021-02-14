On Valentine’s Day, of all days, before we send flowers, candy and cards to our sweetheart (um, or sweethearts in some cases - you sly dogs) we should pause and remember that no good deed goes unpunished.
Just ask St. Valentine. Oh wait: you can’t, because he was beheaded for doing a good deed. History tells us that St. Valentine lost his head, literally, on Feb. 14, 269 A.D. after he defied an edict by Roman Emperor Claudis II not to perform marriages. It seems the emperor wanted fighters, not lovers, to help in his goal to rule the world. Yes, even then the cool kids all wanted to rule the world, long before Bond villains or even Pinky and the Brain. The emperor thought men falling in love and getting married was bad for the conquering business because it made them soft.
However, St. Valentine decided it was far better for a man and woman to be joined in holy matrimony, so he told the emperor to get bent and kept performing marriages as a member of the cloth. And, seeing that might always makes right, the emperor had him arrested and later beheaded. Thus, candy, flower and card companies all now flourish on Feb. 14 thanks to his beheading. Makes that Hallmark card read a little differently knowing it had its roots in dismemberment of a clergyman, doesn’t it?
Anyway, we still get bitten by our good deeds even today when we try to atone for our sins during the other part of the year by giving our sweetheart a gift. However, even that seemingly docile gesture sometimes brings consequences on those who mean well. For instance, what color flowers? If it’s red roses then you are perhaps getting too serious, too fast or if it’s white roses then you aren’t being serious enough. And pink roses? I don’t even know what those mean. Oh, and let’s not forget about those tree huggers who lecture us for “killing” those beautiful roses to give to her.
“They are so beautiful,” I can hear her say as she looks wistfully at the bouquet you just paid way too much for. “So sad that they are going to die now.”
All you can do is smile and nod your head. What a jerk. You’re a serial flower killer now. Mother Nature will kill you first when she strikes back.
How about cards? You tell me. What’s the first thing you do when you open a card? Be truthful before you answer. That’s right, you look for money or a gift card to fall out as soon as you open it. If it’s just the card, you’ve got to put on your happy face and act like the words touched you deeply and thank them for the sentiment even though you’re thinking “what a cheapskate” as you plaster on your smile. You’re doing this even though you both know they grabbed the first thing out of the cheap rack at the local retailer without even reading the text inside.
And don’t even get me started about candy. First off, and I don’t know where you are in your relationship, but getting her candy when you should have gotten her roses is a big no-no. When in doubt, get her both.
Sure, unless you’re allergic to chocolate (wouldn’t that be a horrible allergy) everyone likes chocolate, so that’s a safe bet. However, giving a box of candy lends itself to the dreaded question a few days or weeks later as she feels guilt for sucking down that entire large heart-shaped container of milk chocolate without even offering to share.
“Does my butt look big in these jeans?” she asks, quizzically looking in the mirror, not bothering to look up at you.
Okay, and I shouldn’t even have to say this to you guys, but there’s only one answer to that even if you’re tempted to harpoon her or she makes that beeping sound when she backs up.
“No, dear,” you smile with that same smile you use when you get the card without money inside it. “You look lovely.”
Let me point out that it’s not enough just to say it. You can’t miss a beat when asked. It has to be a reflex answer. Practice it in your mirror if you must. Even a second’s hesitation can lead to sleeping on the couch for a week or a visit to the divorce lawyer. There’s just no coming back from even tacitly suggesting that your sweetheart has a big backside even if she, or he, does. Hesitation on that question speaks louder than words. And yes, it’s perfectly okay to lie in this case. I’m guessing my advice isn’t scriptural but it’s sound.
“Okay, Sherrill. So there’s no winning when it comes to Valentine’s. Is that what you’re saying?” I can hear you moan, dreading the decision you have to make.
Actually, there’s only one sure way to get it right if you’re serious but it’ll hurt your backside - specifically your wallet. What’s a woman’s best friend? Yeah. Diamonds are forever. I’m thinking had St. Valentine given the emperor a diamond instead of a finger then he’d still have his head and we wouldn’t be put in this position the same time every year.
On the upside, even if you get it super wrong, you likely won’t pay the same price as St. Valentine – although you might want to sleep lightly for a few nights afterwards just to be sure.