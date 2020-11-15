Tullahoma completed the two-year process of participating in the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Tennessee Downtowns program earlier this year. TNECD provides the program to communities that want to pursue the Main Street approach to downtown revitalization. According to a recent news release from the department, the program was created in 2010 with the intent of helping “revitalize traditional commercial districts, enhance community livability, spur job creation and maintain the historic character of downtown districts.”
One step in the process of participating in the program is to define the boundaries of the initial downtown commercial district where future Main Street revitalization efforts will be focused. A city every bit as unique as its name, this task was slightly more complex in Tullahoma than is often the case.
First, it is important to note that a Main Street district is not the same as a National Register Historic District or a locally designated district, which are two other distinct types of districts that each serve different purposes. The Main Street Approach focuses on deliberate paths to revitalizing or strengthening a downtown or commercial district’s economy. According to Ed McMahon, Chair of the National Main Street Center Board of Directors, “Downtown is important because it’s the heart and soul of any community. If you don’t have a healthy downtown, you simply don’t have a healthy town.” While all three types of district designations are often complementary to meet a community’s historic preservation needs, the core intent of forming a Main Street district is to promote community transformation through economic and community development efforts in a downtown or commercial district.
Determining the core downtown commercial district would have been much easier if Tullahoma was a county seat with a courthouse located in the middle of a square. Tullahoma is not a county seat, but it does have a square, though you may not know it by its location.
The Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway began letting contracts for the construction of the railroad through middle Tennessee in late 1848. In 1850, a group of railroad officials formed the Tullahoma Land Company with the objective of establishing a company-owned town designed as the traditional middle Tennessee-type, replete with a public square located in the city’s center, surrounded by Jackson, Carroll, Franklin, and Decherd Streets.
Tullahoma’s first train depot was originally intended to be located a block away from the original town plan; however, due to engineering concerns about the difficulty of stopping trains after the long grade from the south, the railroad located the new depot on Atlantic Street instead. Naturally, businesses sprang up around the site of the depot as the railroad served as the lifeblood of the young town. Today the public square is the site of the South Jackson Civic Center. The square and the surrounding area included in the initial town plan are referred to by historians as the Public Square District.
Tullahoma actually has five distinct historic districts in the greater downtown area: Big Springs, College, Depot, Old Town, Public Square and Downtown. Each district has its own unique character and some are more residential, recreational, or commercial than others. While all five districts should be included in both public and private revitalization efforts, the Main Street program is focused on downtown commercial districts. The most successful Main Street districts almost always have a clear market specialization or niche and almost everything in the district is linked to that niche - individual businesses and their proximity to one another, partnerships, events, streetscape appearance, architectural types, etc.
According to National Trust Main Street Center staff members Andrea L. Dono and Todd Barman, “you will only succeed by going through the strategic process of determining what makes your district distinct and gives you an advantage within your market - based on what, to whom, how, and even when you sell.”
Tullahoma’s Downtown District is the smallest of the five historic districts, yet it is easy to understand why it was selected as the focus of the Tennessee Downtowns program. It has the highest concentration of existing historic mercantile-type commercial buildings located in the area that organically grew as the city’s early commercial center along the railroad’s ultimate location. The businesses in the Downtown District are small, local, and the establishment’s owners have partnered over the years to organize events and promotions. Not only are there multiple dining options and retail establishments that are mainstays of the community, there is also a thriving bar scene with a growing reputation as a destination for live music. To find out more about the Main Street approach, visit mainstreet.org