It’s an all-out war – a bubonic showdown against an entire species. That’s right, I’ve declared war on mice. I’m going scorched the Earth against the beady-eyed little devils.
“But they’re so cute,” I can hear those mice-lovers out there argue. “How could you hurt a sweet little mouse?”
Don’t get me wrong. I’m an animal lover. I have a dog and have had many cats in the past and I think of them as hairy members of the family. Growing up, I can recall my father having goats, horses, and chickens. My father even used to keep a pen full of hunting dogs and take them out hunting several times a week after work. This, of course, led to another love of animals – the love of eating them. Being that we weren’t made of money, we pretty well ate what my father would kill during his hunts. My mother, a proper daughter of a preacher who had moved here from Maine before meeting my father, became an expert at cooking up the kill of the day. This included squirrels, raccoons, possums, rabbits, groundhogs and various critters who were unlucky enough to find themselves in my father’s crosshairs or in the mouths of one of his hunting dogs. My father was a hill-person, raised over in the mountains of east Tennessee where they literally had to hunt to eat.
So, not only did I eat things like squirrel brains and various livers, I got to where I enjoyed the taste of game meat even though I wasn’t keen on killing it myself. That’s right, I’m a carnivore hypocrite. While I enjoying shooting guns, I’m not really into killing stuff. However, I will certainly eat what you kill with a smile on my face.
“How can you eat those poor animals?” I can hear my vegetarian friends protesting?
My answer is simple – “Because they are delicious. If God hadn’t meant for us to eat animals then he wouldn’t have made them so darn tasty.”
Now, while I said I’m not into killing animals, there is one exception – MICE! I’ve been haunted by those little rodents all my life. I can remember waking up with one in the bed with me when I was a kid. The war was on from there.
“Maybe it was just trying to stay warm, Sherrill,” I can hear you laugh.
This haunting went on into college when me and the guys rented a house which was full of those nasty little vermin. We devised various mouse traps over the years and, by the time we graduated, the rodent population on North Willow had reduced greatly.
Then came my first house. We lived next to a nursery field and found ourselves invaded by super rats. These things were HUGE! It was terrifying. I eventually called an exterminator and told him about the size of the invaders. I could tell he thought I was telling him a big fish story until one ran out from behind a dresser.
“It’s as big as a cat!” he exclaimed.
That’s when he gave me the magic elixir. It was rat bait and it worked like a charm. They just went away. Now, before you go whining about my extermination of these possum-sized rodents, let me just point out that if the shoe was on the other foot and I was invading a rat’s house, chewing holes, getting into food and pooping everywhere, they’d eradicate me, too. Oh, not to mention at my next house mice chewed holes in the venting system costing us $3,000. Oh, and by the way, they (the fleas they carried) killed a third of Europe during the Black Plague.
So, it was with extreme malice that I took on my next mission when my mom reported she had mice.
“They’re everywhere,” my 86-year-old mother maintained with wide eyes. “I can hear them outside my room at night.”
Not batting an eye, I went to the store and got the magic elixir and put the baits about. “That’ll get rid of your little visitors,” I smirked. However, it didn’t. Instead, what did happen was a daily report from my mom about the actions of the mouse or mice.
“It’s like they’re trying to get into my room,” she said, clutching a broom in her hands. “If I see them, I’m going to bash ‘em.”
I explained that the mice must be small since they weren’t taking the bait. A rat would have already ran off with its last meal.
Not to be outdone by some mouse, I resorted to the old school rat trap, carefully baiting them with cheese. “Sometimes you gotta go old school,” I told mom as I set the traps about, expecting her to call in a few hours to come empty a carcass out of the trap. However, I got another call instead.
“You aren’t going to believe this but those little rascals have pulled the cheese out of the traps and didn’t even set them off,” she revealed. “They must be very smart mice.”
I stood over the still-rigged traps like an investigator on CSI. “How did they do that?” I scratched my head, noticing the untouched elixir in the corner. “There’s no way they win.”
If you’re looking for a conclusion, you aren’t getting one this week. That’s where it stands. I’ve rebaited the traps, this time tucking the bait further in. My next move will be sticky baits and after that I guess I’ll have to sit around mom’s house with a loaded 38 waiting to pick the little buggers off one at a time.