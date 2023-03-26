JC Bowman

JC Bowman

We get it. Life is about change. We know that to have growth, change must occur. Sometimes we can anticipate it, and other times change happens without warning. Many people spend a lot of energy attempting to avoid change. We ask regularly, “How do we navigate change?” My answer is head-on. We must innovate to survive both personally and professionally. 

We will soon see some changes in education. A great many things keep happening in state government, some good, some bad, and some where we wonder why they just do not enforce the laws that are already on the books. 