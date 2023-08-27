During the long and warm days of the summer months, children are spending more and more time in front of screens than pursuing other activities such as reading, playing outdoors and socializing. There are a multitude of health issues that come with excessive screen time, but there are simple ways to reduce screen time and create a healthy and balanced routine.

When children spend too much time in front of screens they are at risk of myriad health issues including less sleep, anxiety and depression as well as higher rates of obesity and diabetes. Screen time can also impact school performance, speech development and social behaviors.