During the long and warm days of the summer months, children are spending more and more time in front of screens than pursuing other activities such as reading, playing outdoors and socializing. There are a multitude of health issues that come with excessive screen time, but there are simple ways to reduce screen time and create a healthy and balanced routine.
When children spend too much time in front of screens they are at risk of myriad health issues including less sleep, anxiety and depression as well as higher rates of obesity and diabetes. Screen time can also impact school performance, speech development and social behaviors.
Maintaining an active lifestyle that encourages kids to exercise, use their imagination, read, color and socialize are great alternatives to screen time. Positive behaviors that parents and caregivers can incorporate are game nights, trips to the local library and removing phones from bedrooms during the nighttime routine.
When screen time is allowed, it is vitally important for adults to monitor the type of content that children consume. For younger kids, cartoons have more visualization of violence compared to regular television shows. Violent acts in cartoon shows are more frequent these days. This leaves kids with the challenge of distinguishing reality from television and media.
In addition to screen-free activities, boundaries are key. The amount of screen time that’s appropriate for your child depends on their age.
For children under 18 months, there should be no screen time with the exception of family video chats. Children between 18 months and 5 years old should be limited to one hour of screen time a day. Children in this age range also require ample exercise, and it’s recommended they get more than one hour of exercise and run around time each day.
For children 5 years old and up, it’s recommended they keep noneducational screen time limited to two hours each day.
Healthy alternatives to screen time include learning how to cook, going on family walks or bike rides, and eating at the table instead of in front of the TV.
If you are navigating withdrawals or a decrease in screen time, take baby steps. Instead of cutting down five hours of daily screen time to one, slowly begin replacing technology with activities kids enjoy and remain consistent. This slow integration of new activities can gradually reduce daily screen time. Remember, implementing non-screen time behaviors is a change for adults and kids alike.
Jasmine M. Terrell is a nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics Tullahoma.