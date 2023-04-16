JC Bowman

We must keep our most effective educators in the classroom and public education. We are losing too many good educators due to frustration, increased job demands, workload, and quality of life issues. Retention is critical.

Retiring teachers or retired teachers may be willing to return to the job for the right opportunity. As much as we talk about teachers, we do not really look at the tremendous human capital challenges and opportunities that are right in front of us.

