This week we bid farewell my managing editor, Erin McCullough, who has taken a job in the big city with Channel 2 News. Her last day was Wednesday and while we hate see her go, we wish her well in her future endeavors.
Since I started here over two and a half years ago, she has been my right hand person, making sure our I’s were dotted and our t’s crossed along with making me reconsider things before going over the top in certain situations. She had recently been promoted to Managing Editor, something I know she was proud of.
“Sir, you may want to rethink that,” you could often hear her say when I came up with a salacious headline or take on a story. “You may want to tone that down a bit.”
We also were on different sides of the aisle when it came to politics. She was a well-known Democrat while I’m a Republican so that made for a few heated conversations when it came to current events.
She also served as my editor. Sure, I’m executive editor but even editors need editing. I know this because I write fast and am the worst at making grammatical errors in both my news writing and novel writing. My novel editor has actually burst into tears before reading the first edit of my books. The bottom line is you can never have too much editing whether it be in newsprint, newsletters, books, magazines or even company emails.
She also did a lot of our news work as evidenced by her number of by-lines and is an authority on city government and the school system, therefore that knowledge is a lot to lose.
However, with the loss comes opportunity. As you may recall, we lost our long-time sports guy and photography guru Zach Birdsong to the school system close to a year ago. His departure left a big hole in what had been a well-oiled machine up until then. I worried that I would be stuck doing sports along with the million other jobs I do here until I came up with the idea to use my column for a want ad. And, guess what – it worked. No sooner than the column hit the street, the wonder kid, Erin Douglas, who we call E2 here, stepped up to take the sports job (we will officially change her name to Erin given the departure of E1).
E2 has proven to be a major asset in covering sports in Tullahoma. Anyone who is in the know in the sports world here can tell you we hit a homerun with the 18-year-old sports Phenom. She lives and breathes sports.
However, just as we are losing E1 to WKRN, I know E2 may someday take a step up the ladder. Our long range plan is to see her on ESPN one day but hopefully that day is far off.
So, with that said, opportunity may be knocking for someone out there since I’m in need of someone to join our news staff here at the paper. If you are interested and know your vowels and consonants and can aim and shoot a camera and/or recording device then it may be an option for you. As I told E2 when she first started, I can teach a monkey to write provided that monkey wants to learn to write.
Whether you’re looking at newspaper as a career like I’ve made it or you are looking to it as a stepping stone (as Zach and E1 made it to move into something bigger) then it’s an option.
If you are interested in joining the award-winning team then shoot me an email at dsherrill@tullahomanews.com and let me know what you’d bring to the table. And, do it sooner than later as we hired E2 within a week of that column.
However, if you’re name is Erin, I regret to inform you that you will be called E2 since Erin Douglas has earned the distinction of E1.