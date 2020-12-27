The ladies were in crisis, the Valentine Day party was drawing nigh;
150 stringed red hearts with names were to be pinned to the ceiling,
The crisis was, the ceiling was way too high.
Someone mentioned a young fireman named Brandon, well-known for his seven-foot height;
One of the ladies visited Brandon at the fire station, and asked for his help with their decorating plight.
Brandon didn’t hesitate to accept the challenge, and on a snowy Friday morning he hung the hearts in no time at all;
Now the senior center’s Valentine party will be more festive, thanks to fireman Brandon being so tall.
Brandon, although you may be unique in stature, it’s your kind heart that is being praised;
The ladies want to thank you for your kindness, and for everyone’s Valentine heart that you raised.
Every now and then you meet someone who is unique in some way and someone you may not soon forget. This happened to a group of ladies at the Tullahoma Senior Center when they met Tullahoma Fireman Brandon Berridge. Congratulations Brandon for being named by the Guinness Book of World Records for being the world’s tallest fire fighter.
Editor’s Note:
