Tullahoma Flashback
anonymous

Editor Duane Sherrill has asked me to occasionally provide a pictorial look into Tullahoma’s history. I’ve been privileged to obtain a few high-quality vintage photos, and I’m happy to share. Unfortunately, I do not know the photographer’s identity on some. When I do know, I will give appropriate credit.

This first one is a street fair scene from about 1924, looking north on Atlantic Street. Look closely and you can recognize most of the buildings, although some façades have changed considerably over the 99 years since this photo was taken. The second story windows are the best clues for this series of buildings. Sometime when you are downtown, park in the parking lot parallel to the railroad track and look at those upper stories. Despite several repaints, most still have visible signs of the windows having been removed and their holes bricked in.

