Tullahoma in the Past Chockley.jpg
Photo provided

It may be hard for some of us to recall such, but there was a time that most business was done by local entrepreneurs rather than state-wide or national corporate entities. Business in Tullahoma was no different. If a local Tullahoma business needed to ship something quickly to Nashville with door-to-door service, they would call on someone like Mr. Chockley, pictured here with his truck, probably in the late 1920s or early 1930s. There’s not enough truck showing to tell what brand it is, but it does have dual rear wheels, so was likely a 1-1/2 or 2-ton version, possibly an International or Dodge Brothers. It was meant for some heavy-duty hauling.

It’s difficult to read the sign on the door, but it states that he does daily service between Nashville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Winchester, Cowan, and Sewanee. If that was all done in one day, that’s a long trip given the roads of that time, going up and down Monteagle Mountain, and the distance between the end points of the route. The gentleman was a trooper! The thought of coming down the mountain from Sewanee to Cowan with a truck of that vintage is a scary one, but that was all they had to work with. Those were tougher times and tougher people.