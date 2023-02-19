JC Bowman

It is critical that Tennesseans and Americans trust their election process. Almost certainly, cash is being funneled into obscure organizations in our state to attempt to influence and win elections—and shape future policies.

Our state has been rocked by political scandals throughout our history. One incident -- “The Battle of Athens” has been immortalized for standing up to corruption. In the mid-to-late 1980s, it was illegal bingo that made Tennessee the center of corruption in a scheme called Operation Rocky Top. Then Operation Tennessee Waltz ensued in 2005, which saw seven Tennessee state lawmakers arrested. A former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Glen Casada, awaits trial on bribery and kickback charges later this year. Public corruption cannot be tolerated nor its impact on public policy.

